Scanlan skipped for Olympic shooting team

By Marcus Uhe

Berwick Trap Shooting star Laetisha Scanlan has fallen short of selection for a third straight Olympic Games campaign after she was not selected for the 10-athlete Shooting squad to compete in Paris later this month.

A three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Scanlan was beaten to the two women’s trap shooting spots on the team by fellow Victorians, Penny Smith and Catherine Skinner.

Having finished fifth in the trap shooting in Rio de Janeiro and fourth in Tokyo, the stars were aligning for Scanlan to finally medal in 2024, but her non-selection puts a line through that possibility.

Skinner, the Women’s Trap gold medallist in 2016, placed third in the Women’s Trap event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in June, the final large-scale international shooting event before the Paris Games.

Smith, meanwhile, experienced a brilliant 2023 and has carried her form into this year, winning a silver medal in the Women’s Trap event at the ISSF World Cup in May.

Both Smith and Skinner remain in the top 20 of the Trap Women World Rankings, at 11 and 15 respectively, where Scanlan has drifted to 90th.

Scanlan addressed her non-selection on Instagram, wishing those who were selected all the best in their Paris endeavours.

“Sometimes fate is a cruel mistress,” she said.

“And regardless of effort, commitment and sacrifice, life doesn’t always give you what you’d hoped for.

“This experience has been an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of high performance sport.

“I continue to love the sport deeply, not only for the joy competition brings me but also for the meaningful connections it has allowed me to cultivate.

“As I reflect on this chapter, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my friends who have earned their place in the Paris team. And deeply thank all of those who have supported my quest.

“Looking ahead, I have no regrets, my love and passion still burns strong and I look forward to 2025 and beyond.”