Cutting has eyes on the prize

By David Nagel

Stephanie Lee Cutting is fully focused and rapidly working towards full fitness as the Clyde boxer looks to continue a remarkable beginning to her professional boxing career.

Cutting, who made her Pro-debut on March 17 last year, has quickly built a reputation for a powerful right hand that has propelled her to an impressive two title belts in her first year of boxing.

The former Berwick and Cranbourne footballer claimed her first title-belt with a third-round knock-out of Fijian Maureen Chand to claim the WBF Australasian Lightweight title in mid-December last year.

She then continued her phenomenal rise up the ranks by claiming the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Super Featherweight championship at Melbourne Pavilion on March 1 this year.

Cutting’s unanimous points-decision win over former champion Pam McClelland took her professional record to 6-0 after an extraordinary first year in the pro-ranks.

And the scary thing is; she achieved a large portion of her success while being injured!

Cutting fought her most recent three fights with a tear in her right shoulder, along with bursitis and bone bruising, which limited her ability to make full use of that aforementioned right hand.

Her team decided it was time to take a break after the McClelland fight and overcome the injuries accumulated during a busy first year in the ring.

It was time to take a step back after her initial whirlwind journey.

“It’s so good to be back punching again,” Cutting explained.

“When I got told I couldn’t punch for a certain amount of time, when the scans confirmed the injury, it was getting me down.

“But I turned my mindset to the positive side of it, not letting it get to me, and keeping upbeat and positive.

“It was hard to take the rest, even though I needed it, but it gave me time to identify things I needed to work on.

“I just had to see the silver-lining in it all and work on a couple of my weak spots.

“Those weaknesses are now becoming my strengths, so it’s a blessing in disguise I guess.”

Cutting kept up a strength and conditioning program during her rehab, maintaining a baseline fitness which she sees as important for a professional fighter.

She has also been working on being lighter on her feet; giving her options in addition to her ‘come-forward’ style of fighting.

“It’s been nice to not be so rushed, to calm down a bit, and make the adjustments that will make me a better fighter,” she said.

“I’ve been told I hit hard, but if I can select my shots a bit better, and put my punches together a bit more, I’ll be much better prepared for every fight.

“I’ve got the power…I just need to use it to my advantage a bit more.”

The two-time champion is currently easing into three boxing sessions per week and will gradually build up to more intense sparring sessions, as she prepares for her next assignment later this year.

Not overloading her shoulder is the main focus at the moment, as well as mastering her newly-acquired skill set.

Giving herself the occasional wink in the mirror is something she is also getting better at.

“I was so busy last year that I didn’t give myself the recognition, or realise what I’d done, but I am really motivated to keep going,” she said.

“I’ve got the personality where it’s, ‘what’s next, what’s next’, but I do need to make the time to give myself a pat on the back occasionally.

“The break certainly helped me see that side a bit more.”

Cutting has bolstered her team, adding new coaches and supporters as she explores the rare opportunity of becoming a champion in three different weight divisions.

“If I could achieve what I did being injured, I can’t wait to see what I can do with 100-percent fitness,” she explained.

“I’m going to be fitter and stronger than ever and that gives me confidence about what the future might hold.

“I’m ready to take on them all, and looking for bigger and more challenging fights now.

“I’m just excited, were all excited, to be back after the rest, and seeing what we can do.

“We’ve got our eyes on a few big title fights.”

Boxing has been a life-changer for Cutting, who continues to deal with the trauma of a workplace injury that instantly curtailed a promising football career.

“I’m at a place now where I can start talking about what I went through and helping others…which is what I want to do,” she said.

“Mental health issues are a big thing, and I just want to try and prevent anybody from going through what I went through after the workplace injury.

“I’ve got more eyes on me now, and that will give me the opportunity and platform to do what I want to do.”