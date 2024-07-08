Torch shines for Special Olympics

The torch was lit to begin a weekend of sport at the Winter Special Olympics in Casey.

The 6-7 July event at Casey Stadium and Casey Fields platformed athletes with intellectual disabilities and autism from across Melbourne, Victoria and interstate – with a summer games to follow in September.

An opening ceremony at Casey Stadium included a march of athletes and the Victoria Law Enforcement Torch Run.

It was followed by tournaments of basketball, gymnastics, netball, bocce and table tennis.

The City of Casey has a notable history with the Special Olympics, having hosted the Victoria State Games in 203 which had 400 athletes competing in various sports from swimming, athletics and AFL.