Bombers, Bucks and Bruzzese

DAVE: Happy Monday morning boys, I had a Saturday afternoon off this week with West Gippy having a bye; so spent the afternoon with a few mates instead. Marcus it scares me to ask this, but what was your best action from the weekend mate?

MARCUS: Normally I’m having a crack at you guys about talking about Collingwood games too much, but I’m happy to go there this week (boys laugh), given the result on Friday night. There were a few highlights; the Kyle Langford inboard handball when he was pressed up against the boundary, or the courageous Mason Redman mark that ended the season of Brodie Mihocek. But the one that really tickled my fancy was the Sam Durham ground ball at speed, it was just so bloody clean, and then he hits Langford on the chest. That put the margin out to about five goals. Durham is one of the most improved players in the AFL this year; he’s really elevated himself to the upper echelon of the midfield bracket, and he’s desire to want that ball and execute that skill under that pressure…that gets my best action for the week.

DAVE: Luckily for me I was helping out with some interviews at a 1974, 2004 and 2014 reunion for Beaconsfield, so missed the whole game, but that does sound impressive.

JONTY: How nervous were you at three-quarter time Marcus?

MARCUS: I was definitely nervous, and then when the lead got cut to two goals; I was in a pub, and yelled out a swear word that can’t be repeated on this page. Nathan Kreuger kicked a floater that sailed through and that’s when I thought it was going to happen again.

JONTY: Dave, my best action certainly didn’t come on Friday night. I’ve got two this week, the first being Matt Clarke’s last-quarter from heaven. Doveton was up by six points at three-quarter time, against Murrumbeena, who was undefeated for the season. Doveton ran the game out really well, Murrumbeena ran out of legs, but a lot of that last-quarter ascendency came down to Matt Clarke. He took five contested marks in the forward half, kicked two goals, one goal assist, and when he wasn’t taking marks he was still getting hands to it and tapping it down to teammates for shots on goal. He’s been awesome since coming to Doveton. And yesterday (Sunday), Pakenham came to my home town of Rosebud to play Southern Peninsula and went on a 20-0 run in the third quarter. In a 3:30 period they had five steals and three dunks; it was outstanding and so good to watch. I’m looking forward to finals starting for Pakenham; it can’t come soon enough.

DAVE: My best action for the weekend was obviously being in a room with so many greats from the Beaconsfield footy club on Friday; but on field it was Sam Merrick that caught my attention. Beacy was right in the game against South Belgrave in the first half, and Merrick kicked an inspirational goal on the run that got the big crowd and his teammates up and about in the second quarter. He gathered, took a bounce at full pace with a bloke right on his hammer and then smacked one through the middle. It didn’t end well for Mick Fogarty and his Eagles…but that was the standout piece of play from the match.

PASSIONATE FANS

DAVE: Hey boys, the Euros are on at the moment and England is through to the semi-finals. Their fans are from a different planet, so vocal, so passionate, and so desperate for success. My question is: Who are the most passionate supporters that you know from our neck of the woods?

JONTY: I want to give a shout-out to Mick Jolly, a Doveton premiership player from the early eighties; he’s one that is always down at games and has been since he retired. He gives back to the club so much, he’s Doveton through and through, and always nice to talk to. Frankie Johnson is a passionate supporter at Cranbourne, Terry Craig at Hampton Park, and a shout-out to Devon Meadows who regularly get big crowds to their home games.

MARCUS: I don’t know why, but I associate this question more to cricket clubs than footy clubs. You get a bigger mass of people at the footy, but there are more rusted-on supporters at cricket clubs I think. Rob Wilson was the scorer for a really, really long time at Narre South, at Buckley Ridges you’ve got people like Gerry Carmen, Gavin Robertson and Frosty Miller; who go to games week on week no matter how hot it is. In footy, Gembrook-Cockatoo do a great job of creating a home atmosphere; there’s green paraphernalia everywhere, in vintage style, and they get the chants going and make it special for the players. And Narre Warren had its Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday night and a couple of long-term contributors and servants of that club; Hayden James and Dean Mashado, were recognised for their massive contributions to Narre Warren. We could name passionate supporters from every club; but they are just a few that come to mind.

DAVE: One that stands out for me when I thought about this topic was the one, the only, Marg Jones from Pakenham. Marg is as passionate as they come and is not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve; always loud, always passionate, always positive about the Pakenham Netball Club. The past-president at Tooradin-Dalmore, Derek Genoni, is one that also springs to mind. Derek and I have disagreed and crossed paths many times over the years, but I respect that it comes from his absolute passion for his footy club. Derek was the main driver behind getting the Seagulls to move from the old SEFNL competition to West Gippsland; and was widely acknowledged after the Gulls won their first premiership in 25 years in 2022. Without Derek pushing that cause; who knows, they probably still be waiting for that elusive flag right now. And Lawrie Canning from Beaconsfield; his passion spilled out at the reunion on Friday night and that bloke loves his footy club as much as any person I’ve met in my lifetime. If you had Marg, Derek and Lawrie at the same club…it would be one special place, that’s for sure!

DREAM SPORTING COVERAGE

DAVE: Hey boys, former Pakky Gazette sports journo Marc McGowan is currently covering Wimbledon for The Age. It was his dream job growing up and now he gets to make that his reality. If I could transport you to any sporting event in the world, and cover it for the Gazette, what would it be and why?

MARCUS: I would love to spend a season as a designated beat reporter for an NBA team. It wouldn’t be as glamorous as it sounds; a lot of travel and back-to-back late nights, but I think being able to document an NBA season would be the ultimate. Just to experience different places, different teams, different atmosphere, and experience the camaraderie within the group, would be the bucket list item for me. Being around those great athletes and documenting the storylines over such a long season, over 82 games, would be the best. And you guys could guess which team I would cover.

DAVE: Yep, the Denver Nuggets. Jonty?

JONTY: When the Olympics were announced as coming to Australia in 2032, I remember distinctly thinking that I would love to cover it, and swimming would be first choice. So many of our gold medals come from swimming, so many great storylines over the years; and I’d also love to do an Ashes series in England. The last two tours have been full of great stories, full of drama, and it would be great to cover it.

DAVE: Boys, you know I love my golf, so covering the US Masters would be the absolute number-one for me. Working the Press Box when Adam Scott became the first Australian to win it in 2013 would have been the ultimate working day. A behind the scenes look would be even better, having clubroom access and making a documentary about Scotty’s journey during the week. Covering a British Open at St Andrews would also be pretty cool, and there are two others that really appeal to me as well; the World Championships of darts and snooker. The darts is played at Alexandra Palace, or the ‘Ally Pally’ as it is known, and The Crucible in Sheffield hosts the snooker championships each year. If I could cover Michael Van Gerwen winning the darts, and Ronnie O’Sullivan the snooker…I’d be a very happy man.

LEAGUE B&F LIVE CHANCES

DAVE: Marcus, I’m going to give you five chances to give me the winner of the Outer East Premier Division league best and fairest this year. Who are the contenders at this stage of the season?

MARCUS: A player that you and Jonty will remember from his days at Collingwood Dave, Matt Scharenberg, is finally having some luck with his body and has played every game this year for Olinda Ferny Creek. He’s a classy ball user and has been named in the best players in 11 of 12 games. He’s also kicking important goals, four against Emerald in a tight game against Emerald on Saturday, so I think he’s leading the pack at the moment. Next is a player from Wandin…

JONTY: Patty Bruzzese!

MARCUS: Yes Jonty, Patty Bruzzese. Last year when Jackson Sketcher won the league medal with Noble Park, his coach Steve Hughes said the following. “Do the maths, he wears flashy boots, he takes a lot of grass, he’s eye-catching, he doesn’t back-chat the umpires and he wins a lot of the ball.” Bruzzese fits into every single one of those categories as well, and he’s been the consistent performer in the Wandin midfield all season. Sam Toner from Narre Warren, I talk about him a lot but he’s a real eye-catcher. Sometimes you need a season before you start attracting votes, but does winning the under-19 league best and fairest already give him those credentials? I’m not sure. Ewan Wadsworth is a big-bodied midfielder from Emerald, not flashy but is there at every contest and his coach believes he could be the best inside midfielder in the comp. And a couple of smokies to finish; Aaron Mullett has kicked 40 goals in nine games, and Jake Gains from Officer in another one in with a chance. Rucks hardly ever win these awards, but he fits the Steve Hughes comments as well.

JONTY: Jake Gains again…is he your new Patty Bruzzese, Marcus?

MARCUS: Not to that level, but he has had a few mentions lately.

JONTY: I have gone a few different competitions. In Big V, I think Stella O’Loughlin will make the All-Star Five in Youth League Women’s 1. She is a marvel; she’s averaging 14 points per game, and has had more two-point shots than any player this year, and is sixth in the league in terms of percentage. She’s missed a few games playing for the senior women’s team so hopefully that doesn’t stop her from making the side. Kaleb Beveridge, they call him the Milkman, because he always delivers, he owns his own basketball stadium so is always putting shots up. He’s very athletic and locks down defensively. Ellinbank footy league, Patty Ireland from Buln Buln has 74 goals from 12 games this season, always kicks bags of five or six, and the only player from Buln Buln who will steal consistent votes from him is Mitch Nobelius. And Joel Hillis from Devon Meadows has been promoted by his coach Ryan Hendy as being a shoe-in in MPFNL Division Two.

DAVE: Okay boys, we’re running out of turf here so I’ll keep mine simple. Five star midfielders and a ruck are my choices in West Gippy this year. Trent Armour (Nar Nar Goon), Paul Pattison (Inverloch-Kongwak), Hayden Bruce (Phillip Island), Jimmy Munro (Cora Lynn) and Matt Buntine (Tooradin-Dalmore) are the midfielders…and it would be one of the all-time popular wins if Cora Lynn ruck Billy Thomas could take it out this year.

MARCUS: Why so popular Dave?

DAVE: He’s a great competitor, always gets the best out of himself and is one of the nicest human beings on the planet. So, if any umpires are reading this…look after the big fella! Talk next week boys.