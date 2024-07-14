Holding high Hope for the future

Growing up in Hampton Park as the middle child of eight in a Samoan-Polynesian family, Leading Aircraftwoman Hope Kareta always pictured herself in the military.

Excelling in sports, particularly cricket – where she captained a junior side and represented Victoria – she joined the Air Force as an airfield defence guard in 2021.

Twelve months later, she decided to try rugby on a whim and ended up playing hooker for the women’s Melbourne Rebels team last year.

Despite a winless 2023 season, she remains optimistic about the team’s future, envisioning them evolving from underdogs to top contenders with increased funding and a longer season.

Unfortunately, a series of knee injuries led to surgery and her decision to no longer play for the team.

“I knew my body wasn’t ready while I was in rehab,” she said.

“It was a tough decision, but I’m still young and I had my career to think about.”

She draws inspiration from her father, who fostered a family legacy of athletic talent – her sister plays for the Wallaroos A team.

Debuting in her hometown and playing alongside her sister was a highlight for Leading Aircraftwoman Kareta last year.

“My parents, siblings and close mates all came to watch – Dad in particular was over the moon and pretty emotional that day,” she said.

Determined and driven, Leading Aircraftwoman Kareta chose a demanding career path and is one of six females in her trade.

“I enlisted as a personnel capability support, but halfway through recruit training, my sergeant saw potential in me to change careers,” she said.

“He advocated for my re-muster, and that’s where I found my calling.”

She skipped her initial employment training graduation to join the course and hasn’t looked back.

“It was a real eye-opener – quite hard, with five weeks outfield, and not everyone who started with me finished,” she said.

She thrives outside her comfort zone and counts graduating among her proudest achievements.

Last rugby season, Leading Aircraftwoman Kareta temporarily relocated from her usual posting at Amberley to Point Cook, fully committing to playing with the Rebels.

Wing Commander Craig Scott, then Commanding Officer of 2 Security Forces Squadron, saw this as an opportunity to champion work-life balance and promote a culture that values individual passions.

“Supporting Leading Aircraftwoman Kareta’s dream created a win-win situation for the squadron,” he said.

“Allowing her to pursue her interests outside work significantly enhanced her well-being and overall job satisfaction.”

Today, field exercises and work commitments keep the airfield defence guard busy.

“These days it isn’t easy to get a weekend free to play rugby, but I have future goals to play again,” she said.

“My sister plays for the Queensland Reds, so that’s something I would like to work towards.”

The elite sports competitor emphasised the importance of having a mindset that pushes through challenges to maintain momentum.

“It’s always challenging to dive into something new, but I took the leap, and I’m grateful for where I am now,” she said.

“Stay eager, stay committed and maintain resilience.”

