Hampton Park win ugly

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It’s not a game Hampton Park will reflect on with great pride, but the Redbacks escaped with the four points against Endeavour Hills on Saturday at Barry Simon Reserve.

Hayden Stanton’s troops kicked their only four goals in the first half, before conceding the only three of the second half in a 4.13 37 to 4.10 34 win.

Neither side will take much from the slugfest, which was laden with skill errors, inaccuracy in front of goal and frustrating inefficiency and decision-making for the most part.

Endeavour Hills kicked just one goal up to the 20-minute-mark of the third quarter, yet their work rate and resilience kept them in it.

The Falcons got on top for a period late in the third quarter when Jayden Weichard was yellow carded.

Skipper John Rafferty kicked a goal either side of three quarter time to give his side some belief, but after his goal at the two-minute-mark of the last quarter, neither team threatened each other with deep entries.

Endeavour Hills’ last goal of the game, a Travis Hall set shot from 50, came at the 21-minute-mark.

Hampton Park would win the next centre clearance and the siren sounded after Bailey Mayworm took a courageous and crucial mark in the forward half.

The Redbacks’ best footy came in a three-goal second quarter as they were able to build up some counterattacking footy to give themselves a handy buffer.

Nathan Langley kicked two goals and was a strong presence up front, Jack Dalton won some important contests, Aaron Holden was one of few on the day with reliable hands and Dylan Asling worked hard behind the footy.

The game loomed as a danger one for the Spiders, whose grasp on a top-five spot would have been reduced to just one game if they lost; but a win effectively guarantees finals action.

At Highett, a six-goal-to-two first quarter set the tone for Doveton in an 18.12 120 to 8.8 56 victory over the hosts.

Matt Clarke’s stellar form continued, kicking seven goals as a barometer for the Doves’ attack, while Joel Pritchett played one of his best games in Doves’ colours.

Next weekend, Endeavour Hills host a Caulfield side it challenged earlier in the season; while Hampton Park and Doveton will enter its clashes against St Kilda City and Keysborough respectively as hot favourites.