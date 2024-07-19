Beacy’s Johnson kicks six in VFL

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Beaconsfield’s Matt Johnson had a day out, kicking six goals in Frankston’s 13.14 92 to 10.4 64 victory over Northern Bullants on Saturday afternoon at Preston.

The hard working and zippy forward was chief in Frankston maintaining their strong buffer over the Ants in the second half, after opening up a big 42-point lead at the half.

His first goal didn’t come until the 23-minute-mark of the second, but he kicked all five of the Dolphins’ second half goals as the hosts showed fight.

Johnson also took three marks and laid four tackles in a well rounded small forward’s game.

Key post and Beaconsfield teammate Harrison Coe also contributed in the win, kicking two early goals to help his team open up a big lead, while Noble Park winger Blake O’Leary combined 25 disposals with a goal.

At Williamstown, Narre Warren’s Jack Toner was solid, racking up 22 disposals.