CCCA knuckling down with Knowles

By David Nagel

Winning back the trust of clubs and gaining their collective buy-in are items at the top of the list for new Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) President Ben Knowles.

Vice-president last season, the 35-year-old was interim president for 19 days after a majority of CCCA clubs voted in favour of passing a motion to declare the President’s position vacant; effectively ending the tenure of long-time administrator Rob Hansen.

Knowles was officially voted in by clubs last week, unopposed, at a Special General Meeting that was called specifically to fill the position.

Just days into the role, Knowles has a specific focus on working with the CCCA member clubs to ensure a collective strength and growth in the competition moving forward.

“The trust has definitely waivered over the last couple of years, so that’s the number-one thing, winning that back, and then putting important pillars in place for the future,” Knowles said.

“At the end of the day, we’re here for the clubs.

“The clubs elected to make this change because they were worried about the future of the association.

“They wanted change, they wanted to modernise it; and now I’m putting it back on them.

“The clubs got what they wanted, but where are we going from here?

“It’s okay to do what’s been done, but now we need a commitment to fill vacant positions or we’re no better off than what we were.

“The ball is now firmly in the court of the clubs; we now have the opportunity to build an association together that is attractive to other clubs throughout Casey and Cardinia.

“We want extra clubs coming in; we want the association to grow.

“I asked every club at the meeting to have a minimum of one person on a sub-committee or board so we can grow the association together.”

Knowles fell in love with the game as soon as he could hold a bat, playing his junior and senior cricket for Horndon-on-the-Hill in Essex.

He moved to Australia from England in 2013 and has had stints with DDCA club Narre North, Mildura Settlers, Bentleigh ANA in SECA, before buying a house locally and settling at Clyde in 2018.

He won a premiership at Clyde in his first year; has made an A Grade century, and won the Doug Round Medal for taking the most wickets at Clyde in a season.

He was secretary at Narre North for two seasons and for the last three years has held the same position at Clyde; a position he will now forgo as he takes on the CCCA’s top role.

“Those five years as secretary gave me a great grounding on how clubs work and the issues they face on a regular basis,” Knowles said.

“We’re here to serve the clubs, so if we know what the club’s problems are, then that has to help in some way.

“We also need to get our policies and procedures updated and made more relevant.

“I’m talking rules, by-laws, constitution; let’s modernise those, make them more relevant, and once we have that strong foundation we can build from there.”

Knowles has already reconnected with local council, with the City of Casey and Shire of Cardinia being invited to his meeting in charge.

“For the first time in four or five years the two councils were both represented at the meeting, and why shouldn’t they be there; they’re our two biggest stakeholders and ground providers,” he said.

“Why would we not want to be hearing what they’re doing; what processes and procedures they’re bringing in, because they are going to affect our clubs.

“Both councils were extremely receptive of being invited back to the board; extremely thankful and hoping it’s the beginning of a positive connection moving forward.

“The first agenda item at each meeting will be assigned to key stakeholders and council.”

Knowles, a self-confessed straight shooter, said clubs can expect an honest and consistent approach during his tenure as president.

“I’m honest, I tell you as it is, and I go by the rule book,” he said.

“I’ve been told I have a black and white personality, it either is or it isn’t, it’s either in the rule book or it’s not.

“But you also need compassion, to be able to put your arm around a club in a time of need.

“But honesty and communication are two of the main ones, it’s about honesty and communication with the clubs.

“I don’t need to bombard the clubs with 15 emails, when one detailed email will suffice.”

Knowles is excited about what the future might look like for the CCCA.

“There is no reason that on a Saturday, in the City of Casey and Shire of Cardinia, that every single oval is not used for cricket,” he said.

“We already have one application for a club to potentially join us, and there are ovals going up left, right and centre, and others are being freed up.

“If we can get the pillars right, and get the clubs engaged and on-side, and get people talking about the CCCA in a positive light, then I can’t see why we don’t have five new clubs during the upcoming five-year plan.”

Knowles and the CCCA Board will look to soon fill the vacant positions of Vice-President; and Female and Junior Cricket Managers.