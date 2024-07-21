Locals excel on National Championship stage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Vic Country won three of its four games at the Under-18 National Championships Boys in a terrific spectacle of skill and talent.

Among the 33 players who played at least one game in the carnival were eight locals – five from Dandenong Stingrays and three from Gippsland Power.

Below is a breakdown of the performance of each player.

Harvey Langford: four games, 26 disposals, six marks, three tackles

Langford was awarded the Larke Medal for the best player across the championships, alongside Gold Coast Academy prospect Leo Lombard. The clean midfielder led Vic Country’s on-ball brigade in every game with work rate, hunger and efficiency, while also rotating forward and showing he can take an overhead grab.

Cooper Hynes: four games, 17 disposals, one goal, five marks

The big-bodied forward-mid translated his exceptional Coates League form into the national championships best in the second and third games and stood up with the game on the line in the last. Used his strength well, snapping some crucial goals, stepping through traffic and hardly losing a one-on-one.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves: one game, 13 disposals, three marks, three tackles

The bottom-ager’s only game of the carnival was the second one against Western Australia, where he adapted well to an unfamiliar wing role, having played forward for Dandenong this season.

Jordan Doherty: one game, nine disposals, four intercept possessions, seven hitouts

Strong form in the ruck at Coates League level saw the mobile tall added to the squad late and play the third game, against the Allies. Opposing gun Giants Academy prospect Logan Smith was always going to be a tough task, but he showed his confidence to move well with ball in hand.

Riak Andrew: one game, four disposals, three tackles

Like his Stingrays teammate Doherty, Berwick’s Andrew played just one game and while quiet, the stats-line didn’t reflect his ability to halve some one-on-one contests.

Xavier Lindsay: three games, 23 disposals, seven marks, five tackles

If not for missing the third game due to a minor injury, there is every chance Lindsay could have competed with Langford for the Larke Medal. Improved as the carnival went on, with his calmness under pressure allowing him to make excellent decisions. Moved well on the wing and was strong in the contest when given opportunity in the middle. Almost dragged his team over the line in the fourth game.

Willem Duursma: three games, 14 disposals, three marks

An indifferent carnival for the Gippslander projected to go in the top five of the 2025 national draft. Was forced to play as an undersized key defender in the first match, before two solid games on the wing.

Alixzander Tauru: three games, seven disposals, three marks

Played the last three games after stellar form for Gippsland in between injury and showed his aggressive best in potent glimpses. A daring interceptor with great courage, his first game, against WA, was his most complete.