Endeavour Hills laying strong foundations

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Endeavour Hills’ hot form streak has continued with a 6.13 49 to 4.9 44 victory over Caulfield.

For the fifth consecutive week, the Falcons have gone into three-quarter-time with the game on the line, and have emerged victorious in three of the last four games.

A three goal to zero last term iced the game for Endeavour Hills, with the youngsters making a statement against a finals-bound opponent.

Sam Delosa had presence inside 50, providing an important target all day, while the physicality of Fallon Wanganeen, who played his best game of the season, was crucial in helping Endeavour Hills pull away.

“He’s an awesome bloke but he’s such a big frame and we needed him to have a presence out there and he took five or six big contested marks and had his body in the thick of it including one where he kicked a goal in the last quarter so that was almost a break out game for us so hopefully he can kick on from that,” coach Matt Peake said of Wanganeen.

The ability of the defence to stand up has been another theme of recent weeks.

On average, Endeavour Hills has conceded a tick under six goals across the last five weeks, and have kept their opponents goalless in the final quarter in consecutive weeks.

It’s an unbelievable late season record, given fatigue and mental fragility is often associated with young teams late in games and late in seasons.

“I think we’ve learned a lot and we haven’t always got over the line but the boys are improving each week and they have a real belief,” Peake said.

“We did talk about how we could run out the game in the second half and there seemed to be a real belief going into the last quarter.

Jimmy Archer and Ricky Boccari have missed games but have returned and Josh Trezise has come to the club and is a small defender but is a bit different.

“He gives us run and carry whereas the other two guys are disciplined in locking down so he’s complemented the rest of our backline.”

Endeavour Hills currently sit two games and percentage outside the five with four games remaining so while finals is off the cards, the experience of standing up in big moments will transfer into 2025.

Meanwhile, Hampton Park was also on the winner’s list kicking 16.11 107 to 7.4 46 against St Kilda City to bank a home victory.

Nathan Langley has proven a big midseason recruit inside 50, kicking 17 goals in five games since returning to the Spiders, providing crucial support to the energetic Declan Brunell.

Langley’s strong contest work was rewarded in tough conditions, kicking four goals, while Brunell and clean marking Aaron Holden each finished with three.

“We’ve found size to be a real Achilles heel for us so he’s been able to straighten us up a little bit and give us a target forward of the ball who is a good size,” coach Hayden Stanton said.

“He doesn’t have to win every contest but doesn’t get outmarked either so that’s been handy.

“He’s coming from little preparation and is playing for the right reasons so it’s a real positive.”

At Keysborough, a seven goal to one first half set the tone for Doveton in a clinical 11.18 84 to 5.7 37 victory.

Brothers Deakyn and Will Smith waxed well together throughout the day, while the big-bodied Harley Primrose enjoyed the physicality.

In Division 1, Cranbourne got a win it simply needed to bank, defeating Mordialloc 7.9 51 to 1.2 8, led by co-captains Dylan Cavalot and Zak Roscoe and star mid Jarryd Barker.

The Eagles currently sit a game and seven per cent behind fifth-placed East Brighton.

Saturday’s game between the Eagles and Vampires will be significant in which side gets the last finals spot – but the Eagles do have a simpler last three weeks of the regular season on paper.