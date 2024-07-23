Symonds returns in big Rays win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

AFLW Academy member Elli Symonds has returned from a long-term injury layoff in fine style in Dandenong’s big 14.7 91 to 1.2 8 victory over Sandringham at Linen House, Seaford.

The key position player had no issues getting her hands on the footy and her follow-up was excellent, bringing intensity to finish with 22 disposals, nine hitouts, two goals and six tackles.

A forward/ruck who was powerful, polished and aggressive in 2023, Symonds has given herself an excellent platform to launch from.

She will play Dandenong’s next two games before looking to impress in Vic Country’s last game of the carnival

A six goal to nothing first term set the tone for Dandenong, with nimble forward Evelyn Connolly scoring three of those in a seven-minute patch.

Connolly finished with five goals from 12 disposals and four tackles to lift her season tally to 15 from nine games.

Utility Makhaela Bluhm kicked one inside the first 90 seconds of the second term to put an exclamation mark on a scintillating start for the Stingrays.

Jemma Reynolds was typically tidy with 30 possessions while Tahlia Sanger’s strong form continued with 24 disposals and a goal, while Kayla Dalgleish was fierce with nine tackles.

The boys were defeated 9.11 65 to 11.7 73 against Sandy in the afternoon at the same venue.

The Stingrays were playing catch up from midway through the second quarter, with goals to Narre Warren’s Sam Toner and Vic Country ruck Jordan Doherty briefly trimming the margin to within a goal at the 17-minute-mark of the fourth term.

The Dragons, though, were able to kick the match winner soon thereafter.

Larke Medalist Harvey Langford continued his strong form with 30 disposals and four shots on goal, Doherty combined 28 hitouts with 20 disposals and Charlie Orchard and Kane Hurst were solid in the backline.

Toner, meanwhile, was one of the Stingrays’ two multiple goal kickers, and also finished with five tackles.

Gippsland’s boys and girls both had wins on the weekend, with the girls victory effectively cementing a finals spot.

The Power defeated Bendigo 6.5 41 to 2.5 17, with a two goal to zero third term decisive.

Lily Milner played one of her best games at the level, combining 22 disposals with four tackles, Ash Perkins was an excellent rebounder across halfback, while Rebecca Fitzpatrick and Ella Stoddart were both key cogs.

Gun Ash Centra continued her strong form with 30 disposals and three tackles.

The boys were forced to come from behind against Eastern, winning at a wet Morwell 11.13 79 to 11.3 69 against Eastern Ranges.

In a slippery slog, Eastern had the lead for most of the game until midway through the third, the Power kicking four of the last six to outlast the Ranges.

Bottom-aged prospect Zach O’Keefe played a perfect wet-weather small forward’s game, combining five shots on goal with 10 tackles, while under-16s cult hero Will Malady kicked two goals and snared five marks on debut.

Willem Duursma and Xavier Lindsay were typically strong, while Alixzander Tauru spent time on the ball and laid some bruising tackles and marking target Asher Eastham spent time in defence.