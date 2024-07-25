Terrific Toner in a tricky spot

By Marcus Uhe

Sam Toner’s brilliant form for Narre Warren has resulted in an unwanted dilemma for the football club ahead of the Outer East Football Netball finals series.

Dandenong Stingrays selectors could no-longer avoid the 19-year-old’s blistering form that has him leading the goal kicking in Premier Division with 50 majors from 13 games, selected for his Stingrays debut in the Coates Talent League on Saturday and slotting two goals.

Should he hold his place in the Stingrays’ side, he will leave a massive hole in the Magpies’ front half, having become one of Outer East Football Netball’s most dangerous forwards in just his first year of senior football.

The Stingrays have three games remaining before the finals, which they are likely to qualify for, while the Magpies’ finals campaign begins in five weeks.

Magpies coach Steven Kidd expects Toner’s availability to be a “week-to-week” proposition while maintaining his advocacy for the young talent.

“From all reports, he acquitted himself well and to kick to goals in a low-scoring game in those conditions, was probably a pretty good effort,” Kidd said.

“I think when you’ve got a guy with that much talent, he needs to have a go at that level and see how he goes.

“The things he’s been doing and the things he’s been doing without the footy in his hands as far as pressure and defence goes, I’m not really sure how far Sam can go, but I know he’s going to do everything he can to find it out.

“We’ll be super supportive of wherever that heads for him.”