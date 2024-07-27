Magical month of madness begins

By David Nagel

Funny things can happen in football…we all know that; but ladder-leader Cora Lynn is conceivably just one important win away from securing a top-two finish this season.

Ironically, a double chance is the prize for finishing top two; because that’s exactly what Cora Lynn has over the next fortnight.

The Cobras will look to put a significant down-payment on a top-two finish this week when they host fourth-placed Inverloch-Kongwak at the Cobradome.

If they fail, a win at third-placed Nar Nar Goon next week would equally suffice; but that’s a story for another day.

They want it done…and they want it done now!

This one is guaranteed to be a beauty between two teams that have had three combined losses this season.

The Cobras have lost once, against Inverloch by nine points on opening day, while the Sea Eagles had their colours lowered in consecutive weeks by Phillip Island and Tooradin-Dalmore.

But that’s it…no other negatives for these two!

Cora Lynn was super-impressive against Tooradin-Dalmore last week in the absolute epitome of wet-weather football.

The Cobras just looked suited to the grind, with Jimmy Munro, Billy Thomas and star defender Lachie Peluso thriving in the difficult conditions.

The Cobras just went about their business – no whinging or complaining – in a thoroughly professional manner.

The big names all delivered, but players like Jett Edwards, Sam Wellwood, Tristan Warkuss, Jake Ross and Liam Taylor also played their roles to perfection.

This is the biggest moment yet in the premiership defence of Inverloch-Kongwak.

Win and the destiny of their season is in their own hands, but lose and it’s almost guaranteed it will be a high-pressure, cut-throat passage through to back-to-back titles.

Jarvis Harvey is emerging as a serious threat up forward, booting nine goals in his last two outings, while Oscar Toussaint, Ethan Park and Andy Soumilas provide the biggest test yet to Munro’s dominance this year.

In a flip-of-the-coin job; we’ll go the Cobras by two points.

The other big game this week sees third-placed Nar Nar Goon roll out the red carpet for fifth-placed Tooradin-Dalmore.

The Goon has had an easy time of things of late, but now face a considerable challenge with Tooradin, Cora Lynn and Phillip Island among their last four games of the season.

The Goon must win this to keep their top-two chances alive.

Regular faces such as Trent Armour and Aidan Pipicelli have been in tremendous nick in recent times, while Jacob Keysers is emerging and key-playmaker Sam Blackwood is rediscovering his touch after his third game back from a spell.

Tooradin was very disappointing in the first half against Cora Lynn last week; simply out-hunted at the source.

Unlike Nar Nar Goon, the Seagulls fate seems sealed…with a fifth-place finish almost a certainty.

That extra hunger; that extra motivation; should drive the Goon to an 11-point victory.

In other games this week, Dalyston will be too strong for Bunyip by 45 points at Dalyston, while Phillip Island will return from the long trip to Warragul with a five-goal win over the Dusties.

Kilcunda-Bass should lock down sixth place with an 18-point win over Kooweerup, while the game between Korumburra-Bena and Garfield should go down to the wire.

The Stars have definitely had the better year; but this is the Giants preliminary final and grand final over the next fortnight…with games against the Stars and Bunyip their main opportunities to get some real reward for effort.

Kye Benson and Josh Hopkins have been terrific for the Giants this year, while Byron Walker, Tyler Newton and Mitch Wightman have provided great support over the journey.

But Garfield will also be motivated; needing this to make it five wins for the season and officially improve on last year.

Look for Zac Soutar, Angus Emery, Jack Barnes, Josh Evans and Jack Tenace-Greenall to have days out and the Stars to win by eight points.