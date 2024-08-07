DDCA mourns a gentleman

By Marcus Uhe

The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) community is in mourning following the passing of Hall of Fame member and Life Member, Alan Wookey.

A beloved figure in DDCA circles, Wookey passed away on Saturday 27 July, aged 96.

Wookey was a premiership player at Dandenong West Cricket Club before embarking on a long and distinguished career as an umpire, commencing after his playing stint at the Bulls and lasting more 400 games, including 25 1st Grade grand finals.

He earned Life Membership to the Dandenong District Cricket Association Umpires Association during the 1970/71 season, and DDCA Life Membership in 1980.

At different stages, he held the position of treasurer, umpires advisor and delegate to the DDCA.

His legacy is enshrined the crowning of the Alan Wookey Medal, awarded to the Turf 1 player each year who receives the most umpires votes for the season.

Wookey took great pride in presenting the medal to the winner each season at the annual presentation day and 2023/24 winner, Springvale South’s Jordan Wyatt, was honoured to have the man himself present it to him upon his triumph last season.

“It’s a prestigious award, so to win it and have it presented by him, it’s really special,” Wyatt said at the time.

“It’s awesome, it was so cool to see him get up and say a few words and to hand the medal over, it’s really cool.”

Since his passing, tributes have flooded on social media, with those that knew him sharing heart-warming stories of his influence.

Dandenong West cricket Club president Peter Lindsay described Wookey as a “lovely man”.

“I remember him umpiring an Under 16 interleague game at Buckley Ridges,” Lindsay said.

“I was bowling, hit a bloke on the pads and we didn’t think too much of it.

“As I was walking back past Alan he said to me ‘if you had have appealed, I reckon I would have given that out’.

“He was the most respected umpire that’s ever been in my time in the DDCA and a lovely lovely man.

“Every year he would come down to Dandenong West and watch a game, or say g’day, or be involved.”

DDCA committee member and former Springvale South champion Craig Slocombe said he was “enormous” for the association.

“He was a gentleman, that’s the main thing,” he said.

“Sport’s changing now and everyone’s got a ‘win at all costs’ attitude, but when Alan umpired he did it for the love of the game.

“He’s a true gentleman that had a true love of the game and had time for everybody.”