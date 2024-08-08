Mountain Dart League results

Action is heating up in the Mountain Dart League. (File)

REDBACKS1 12 v BANDITS 9

DOUBLES

Shawn/Liam def Mick/Bernie 3-0

Shawn 100, Liam 116, 100, 131.

Greg/Mick def Frosty/Rob 2-1

Greg 126, 100 x2, Mick 100.

Frosty 125, Rob 140

Paul/Jamie lost 2-1 to Keith/Steve

Paul 140, Jamie 117.

Keith 100 x2.

SINGLES

Paul def Mick 3-0

Paul 100 x3, 140.

Mick 100, 125.

Greg lost 2-1 to Bernie

Greg 100, 117, 135.

Bernie 100 x2.

Shawn def Rob 2-1

Shawn 124, 100 x3.

Mick lost 3-0 to Keith

Mick 100 x3, 121.

Jamie lost 2-1 to Ash

Jamie 121, 125, 105, 100.

Ash 121.

Liam def Steve 3-0

Steve 100.

REDBACKS2 4 vs RUFF RYDERS 17

DOUBLES

Charlie/Dreigan lost 2-1 to Kereama/Kaye

Charlie 100.

Kaye 140.

Maureen/John lost 2-0 to Josh/Awhina

Maureen 119, 120.

Damien/Kristen lost 2-0 to Te werita/Prosperity

Damien 100 x2.

Te werita 100.

SINGLES

Damien def Kaye 2-1

Damien 133 x2.

Dreigan lost 3-0 to Kereama

Kereama 100 x2.

Kristen lost 3-0 to Prosperity

Kristen 127.

Prosperity 100, 140.

John lost 3-0 to Awhina

John 100.

Awhina 125, 140.

Charlie def Josh 2-1

Josh 100, 101.

Maureen lost 3-0 to Te werita

Te werita 137, 140.