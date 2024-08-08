MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE RESULTS
REDBACKS1 12 v BANDITS 9
DOUBLES
Shawn/Liam def Mick/Bernie 3-0
Shawn 100, Liam 116, 100, 131.
Greg/Mick def Frosty/Rob 2-1
Greg 126, 100 x2, Mick 100.
Frosty 125, Rob 140
Paul/Jamie lost 2-1 to Keith/Steve
Paul 140, Jamie 117.
Keith 100 x2.
SINGLES
Paul def Mick 3-0
Paul 100 x3, 140.
Mick 100, 125.
Greg lost 2-1 to Bernie
Greg 100, 117, 135.
Bernie 100 x2.
Shawn def Rob 2-1
Shawn 124, 100 x3.
Mick lost 3-0 to Keith
Mick 100 x3, 121.
Jamie lost 2-1 to Ash
Jamie 121, 125, 105, 100.
Ash 121.
Liam def Steve 3-0
Steve 100.
REDBACKS2 4 vs RUFF RYDERS 17
DOUBLES
Charlie/Dreigan lost 2-1 to Kereama/Kaye
Charlie 100.
Kaye 140.
Maureen/John lost 2-0 to Josh/Awhina
Maureen 119, 120.
Damien/Kristen lost 2-0 to Te werita/Prosperity
Damien 100 x2.
Te werita 100.
SINGLES
Damien def Kaye 2-1
Damien 133 x2.
Dreigan lost 3-0 to Kereama
Kereama 100 x2.
Kristen lost 3-0 to Prosperity
Kristen 127.
Prosperity 100, 140.
John lost 3-0 to Awhina
John 100.
Awhina 125, 140.
Charlie def Josh 2-1
Josh 100, 101.
Maureen lost 3-0 to Te werita
Te werita 137, 140.