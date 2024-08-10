Doveton face big test

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton will come into its round 17 clash against likely qualifying final opponents East Malvern brimming with confidence following back-to-back 100-point victories.

The Doves have won 11 on the bounce and are viewed by some in the competition as the premiership favourites in the Southern Football Netball League Division 2 competition, having defeated the table-topping Murrumbeena during that stretch.

It’s the first major challenge Doveton has faced since defeating Murrumbeena five weeks ago, with several players hitting strong form during that stretch.

Matt Clarke has established himself as one of the premier players of the competition, while Lochie Conboy, Hayden Speirings, Brodie Howie and Deekon Stapleton have all played strong footy.

The forward line is humming, having had at least 25 scoring shots in each of the last four weeks, the defence hasn’t conceded more than nine goals all year and the midfield was bolstered by the returns of Jake Basa and Shannon Henwood on Saturday.

That pair have had a major say in big games for Doveton in recent years, so their return will sound an ominous warning for clubs: however good the Doves have been, there is another level to go to.

The exposure of several younger players through the midfield during their absence will also give coach Matt Stapleton plenty of confidence to flip the magnets to keep the on-ball brigade fresh.

The final push starts on Saturday for Doveton.

After East Malvern is a clash with Caulfield at a Koornang Park venue the Bears have made a fortress before finals.

Isaac Morrisby will be the player to stop on Saturday, a contested marking forward who has scored 72 goals in 15 games in 2024.

Matthew Jameson or Jake Ingaliso will likely get that matchup and will be aided by an organised back unit and a midfield which hasn’t allowed any opponent sustained period of control.

The Doves, locked in the top two, will also have half an eye on Endeavour Hills’ clash with Murrumbeena, hoping the Falcons can cause an upset after coming close last time.

Outside of an out-of-character 110-point loss to Doveton two weeks ago, the Falcons have fought hard in the last six weeks after a midseason slump, with star midfielders John Rafferty and Liam Hasler in strong form, along with interceptor Luke Peters and ruck Tyler Studd.

Hampton Park, meanwhile, will be barracking for Doveton as it vies to move in to the top three, which will start with a win over Keysborough.

The first home and away clash between the two sides was a scrappy slug, but Hampton Park will be hoping to get it done more easily.

In Division 1, Cranbourne needs to defeat eighth-placed Bentleigh to keep its finals hopes alive.

Sitting two games and percentage outside the top five with three rounds remaining in the regular season, the Eagles could go undefeated and still miss finals.

The Eagles will be barracking for Dingley to defeat Port Melbourne and St Paul’s McKinnon to take care of East Brighton, with whom they’re jostling for fifth spot.