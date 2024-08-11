Grand final glory awaits Veterans

By David Nagel

Loyal supporter bases will be out in force on Sunday when Nar Nar Goon takes on Devon Meadows in the inaugural West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) Veteran’s grand final at Bass Recreation Reserve.

The Goon progressed to the big dance via a 23-point semi-final victory over Phillip Island, while the Panthers were equally impressive in a 42-point thumping of Tooradin-Dalmore.

Nar Nar Goon has been the team of the season, winning all six games during the home-and-away rounds by a combined margin of 437 points.

Its lowest winning margin was 55 points against Neerim South in the final round of the season, while a 121-point thumping of Warragul Industrials in round three gave everyone in the competition a true indication of who the genuine front-runners might be.

The Goon has had plenty of dangerous players in its forward line, with Shannon Stocco, Lucas Thomas, Jared Goldsack, Michael Whyte and Troy Farrell kicking 34 goals between them.

The Panthers are more reliant on one or two stars, with Ben Mayers leading the league for goals with 18, while Bob Mackay has slotted seven.

But next best on the Devon Meadows list is Greg McLeish with just three.

Former Doveton star, and now Devon Meadows senior coach, Ryan Hendy, could be the wild-card for the Panthers, while Andy Oldmeadow will reacquaint himself with some of his former senior premiership teammates at the Goon from 2010.

Nar Nar Goon will start a short-priced favourite in the big dance, having defeated the Panthers by 57 in their only hit-out against each other in round two.

The Goon has stars in every part of the ground, with Ricky Clark, Nathan Brown, Daniel Galante and Goldsack being big-game performers over the years.

The Panthers will be brave; but it’s the Goon to hoist the WGFNC Veteran’s premiership cup after a 27-point victory.

WGFNC VETERAN’S GRAND FINAL

Sunday 11 August, 2pm

Bass Recreational Reserve

Nar Nar Goon v Devon Meadows