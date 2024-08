Doveton Eagles reserves player Tony Mertis was hoisted on the shoulders of teammates as he reached the rare milestone of 500 games on Saturday. The diminutive 55-year-old was interviewed by a TV news reporter and given a royal reception with a run-through banner, a TV news interview and being chaired off the ground after the game. He’d started his remarkably long playing career in 1990.

(Gary Sissons; 424588)