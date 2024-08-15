Beaconsfield just falls short

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield has once again laid down a serious challenge to one of the frontrunners for this year’s Eastern Division One premiership after a seven-point loss to second-placed Mitcham on Saturday.

For the second time in three weeks the Eagles were right in the thick of the action; falling short 10.6(66) to 8.11(59); after losing by a solitary point against runaway ladder leaders Park Orchards in round 15.

The Eagles have one game remaining in the home-and-away season, a home game against eighth-placed Bayswater; but it’s a game of little consequence.

The fixture for week one of finals is already guaranteed, with the Eagles to take on Montrose in the elimination final, while Mitcham and South Belgrave go toe-to-toe in the qualifying; leaving Park Orchards to have a week’s rest.

Eagles coach Mick Fogarty found himself in a unique situation heading into Saturday’s clash against the Tigers; making zero changes for the very first time this year.

Both teams played aggressive free-flowing football in the first term, with eight of the 18 goals scored in the match being delivered in the opening stanza.

Goals to Charlie Muley and Hayden Brough had the Eagles in a sound position midway through the first, but late goals to Jesse Uren, Guy Laughlin and Sam Carney – after a free-kick reversal against Connor Mouat – gave the home side a 20-point lead at the first change.

Jake Bowd kicked the Eagles back into the ball-game in the second term, slotting the opening two goals to cut the margin back to nine points.

A goal on the siren to regular centre-half-back Tom Lovell, gave the Tigers a 17-point advantage at the main break.

Beaconsfield came out breathing fire in the premiership quarter, ramming home the first four goals to open up a handy eight-point lead.

Midfielder Mitch Szybkowski got things rolling for the Eagles with a brilliant right-foot snap, before some terrific set-up play by the classy Jafar Ocaa set Brough up for another.

The Eagles took the lead, nine minutes into the third, when Myles Currie kicked truly from deep in the forward pocket.

A specky in the goal-square from Ocaa then extended the lead to eight points; 17 minutes in.

But that would be the last goal the Eagles would kick for the match.

Mitcham steadied with goals to Jackson Hallo and Josh Du Vallon to end the third quarter, to take a two-point lead to the final change of ends.

The Tigers kicked the only goal of the final term; with a strong chase-down tackle on Currie by midfielder Jesse Cheery being the key play for the quarter.

Currie broke free on centre wing, but the ball spilt free after the Cherry tackle, with Flynn Maguire breaking Beaconsfield hearts with a long goal from outside 50.

The last 20 minutes turned into a grind, with both teams adding minor scores to their tallies.

Beaconsfield can once again take plenty of positives away from the contest; with finals just around the corner.

Bowd and Brough ended with two each for the Eagles, while goals to Currie, Muley, Ocaa and Szybkowski had the classy Tigers right on the backfoot at times.

Szybkowski, Damien Johnston and Josh Mounter were effective through the middle for the visitors, while Brandon White, Mouat and Trent Stokoe were strong and resilient in defence.

MITCHAM 6.1 7.4 9.4 10.6(66)

BEACONSFIELD 2.5 4.5 8.8 8.11(59)

Mitcham Goals: Nathaniel Barnes, Sam Carney, Nathan Crampton, Joshua Du Vallon, Jackson Hallo, Guy Laughlin, Tom Lovell, Flynn Maguire, Anthony Marek, Jesse Uren. Best: Danny Baglava, Nicholas Hallo, Jesse Cherry, Flynn Maguire, Tom Lovell, Jesse Uren.

Beaconsfield Goals: Jake Bowd 2, Hayden Brough 2, Myles Currie, Charlie Muley, Jafar Ocaa, Mitch Szybkowski. Best: Mitch Szybkowski, Charlie Muley, Damien Johnston, Joshua Mounter, Connor Mouat, Brandon White.

Other Games: Bayswater 9.2(56) def by South Belgrave 12.18(90), Doncaster 4.4(28) def by Park Orchards 13.20(98), Mooroolbark 22.14(146) def Wantirna South 5.11(41), North Ringwood 6.6(42) def by Montrose 14.9(93).

Ladder: Park Orchards 64, Mitcham 52, South Belgrave 52, Montrose 44, Beaconsfield 40/ Mooroolbark 32, North Ringwood 20, Bayswater 20, Doncaster 12, Wantirna South 4.

Fixture R18: Beaconsfield (5) v Bayswater (8), Doncaster (9) v Mooroolbark (6), Park Orchards (1) v Mitcham (2), South Belgrave (3) v North Ringwood (7), Wantirna South (10) v Montrose (4).