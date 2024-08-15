Cannons continue firing

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey has just about locked in its finals spot in the Women’s Vic League 1 competition with a 5-1 victory over Knox on Saturday at Berwick Secondary College.

Teenager Chantelle Galado scored a hattrick in the victory in a coming-of-age victory for the emerging talent.

In the absence of key striker Mikayla McDonald, currently on state duty, Galado was called up to the firsts and made her mark early, scoring the first goal of the game six minutes in.

She then put the finishing touches on a commanding Cannons performance, scoring twice in the last quarter, including one on a break away, dribbling around the goal keeper.

“She’s developed a lot in the last three months,” coach Andrew Harris said.

“She came in as an under-14s player and started playing in the women’s thirds team, was pushed into the seconds and now got an opportunity in the firsts.”

Goal-keeper Sarah Sutton-McLellan continued her strong season, while Emma Harris was also strong upfront.

The Cannons now sit two games and goal difference clear in the top six with three games remaining in the regular season with a straight forward run home.

After a deflating mid-week loss three weeks ago against MCC, the Cannons have won three on the bounce to tighten their hold on a position in finals, with one of those wins coming against fourth-placed Yarra.

It remains Casey’s only win over a top five opponent and highlights their recent form elevation, Harris pinpointing the reaction to the MCC loss as a turning point.

“We had a really light training session and the girls took the initiative to have some conversations and they took a lot out of it and have gained momentum,” Harris said.

“I was impressed with how they took it on board themselves with how they were going and how they needed to improve and freshen up and make the adjustments we need to.

“We’re mentally and physically in a good place.”

“I think across the board our gameplan is starting to come together.”

The men have continued their strong form with a 2-0 victory over fourth-placed Bayside, the result putting them just a win behind top-placed Yarra in the Vic League 2 competition.