Bell chimes in for Casey Demons

Casey Demons Netball is thrilled to announce its coaching team for the 2025 Victorian Netball League (VNL) season; headlined by some familiar and esteemed faces in the netball community.

Erin Bell, an ex-Australian Diamond and foundation Casey Demons athlete, will be stepping up to lead the Championship side.

Bell’s extensive experience and leadership skills make her an exciting addition to the coaching team. Her transition from player to coach is anticipated to bring fresh insights and strategies to the Demons.

Bell will be joined by Meagan Dell, an elite coach who returns to the Championship side for 2025. Dell’s expertise and dedication have been pivotal in the team’s development, and her continued involvement promises to strengthen the squad further.

Steve Murray will be returning in 2025, bringing his wealth of experience to support both VNL teams as the Head Coach.

Murray’s dual role will see him contribute to the Championship side and the 23-Under team, ensuring a cohesive and comprehensive coaching approach across the board.

Leading the 23-Under side is Michelle Mashado, who has been steadily building her coaching resume through her work along the Casey Netball pathway.

Mashado’s commitment to developing young talent will be instrumental in nurturing the next generation of athletes.

After an interrupted 2024 season, Casey Demons are looking to reset and aim for a more successful year in 2025.

The team is eager to build on their foundations and achieve new heights in the upcoming season.

This announcement marks an exciting new chapter for the Casey Demons, filled with promise and potential for the 2025 season.

With such a talented and experienced coaching team at the helm, the future looks bright for the club and its athletes.

Athletes are invited to trial for the 2025 VNL and Pathway teams.

Trials will take place at the Olive Road Sporting Complex over two weeks in late August.

Interested athletes can register through the following link: Casey Demons Trials Registration.

For more information, please contact the Casey Demons at caseydemons@caseynetball.com.au.

-Rebekah Bogos-