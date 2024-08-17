Officer to throw its last punch

By Marcus Uhe

Apologies if we’re sounding like a broken record…but Officer’s Outer East Football Netball Premier Division finals hopes will be hanging by a thread this weekend; again.

Despite falling short in a pivotal clash against Gembrook Cockatoo on Saturday, losses to Mt Evelyn and Monbulk in their respective clashes sees the Kangaroos trail the Rovers in sixth place by just four points.

But with Mt Evelyn welcoming Berwick Springs to the mountain this week, Officer needs plenty to break in its favour.

The Titans fell agonisingly short of knocking off the Titans back in round five, when they surrendered a 19-point lead during the third quarter to suffer a heartbreaking seven-point loss at home.

You can’t count the Titans out, and the Rovers, like Officer, have been shaky when a sound performance was required at times this year – think back to failing to find the big sticks for three quarters in the wet against Gembrook Cockatoo.

But on Saturday, it will just about be a case of ‘win and you’re in’; does motivation get much better than that?

The task won’t be easy for Officer either – Upwey Tecoma need a win to maintain fourth place, and handled Officer when they last met back in round five.

Should Officer win, the irony will be impossible to ignore, and continue the unwanted trend of inconsistency when it matters most.

The Tigers sit fourth for a reason, however – they have the fourth best-defence, the fourth-best attack and are the only side to take the four points off Narre Warren.

In Daniel Waters and Carmine Porcaro, the Tigers have two of the top 10 goal scorers in Premier Division, and have won three of their last four contests.

Expect Josh Westra to stand Waters, with Zach Charles or Lachie Ward likely to occupy the dangerous Porcaro for the afternoon.

Officer should throw everything at this contest, but the fact that we don’t know if they will says plenty about the group’s maturity and ability to seize the moment.

At Monbulk, the Hawks too will be keeping their fingers and wings crossed that Berwick Springs can topple the Rovers, sitting on 24 points alongside Officer.

The Hawks host Pakenham at their bizarre shaped ground, having only succumbed to a Sam Kors miracle after the siren earlier in the year.

Whether Pakenham’s nothing to lose mentality will carry them through another week after upsetting Olinda Ferny Creek remains to be seen, but the Hawks will be grateful to cross Jake Barclay’s name off the whiteboard, having played an extraordinary game against them at Monbulk last season.

Both Pakenham and Gembrook Cockatoo have escaped the relegation heat for another week, and with Emerald slated to host Woori Yallock, the Bombers will likely remain in the vulnerable 11th position until round 18.

If the Lions get the better of Monbulk, they’ll all-but guarantee their spot in Premier Division for another year, assuming Woori Yallock are too strong for Emerald.

At the other end of the table, Narre Warren can put one wing on the minor premiership with a win over Olinda Ferny Creek, and guarantee a double chance at the very least, no matter the fallout from round 18.

Tips: Officer v UPWEY TECOMA, MONBULK v Pakenham, Emerald v WOORI YALLOCK, Olinda Ferny Creek v PAKENHAM, WANDIN v Gembrook Cockatoo, MT EVELYN v Berwick Springs.