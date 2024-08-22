Plenty of contributors in double Gippy win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A host of contributors all stood up for Gippsland’s boys in a see-sawing round 18 win against Northern 14.11 95 to 12.14 86.

The Power kicked eight of the first 10 goals of the game before Northern settled and were able to turn the tide, chipping away at the deficit before briefly twice taking the lead in the last quarter.

On both occasions, Gippsland immediately responded, with rising midfielder Brodie Atkins and reliable swingman Asher Eastham the goal scorers.

Small crumbing forward Tom Matthews scored a sensational goal from the intersection of the 50-metre mark and boundary line to extend the lead beyond a kick in the late stages.

Having established an excellent reputation as a fearless interceptor in 2024, Alixzander Tauru has spent time forward in recent weeks and kicked 3.2 on Saturday.

Tauru and Eastham’s flexibility has been an excellent asset for Gippsland in the second half of 2024.

“Asher couldn’t have done any better as a forward,” Power Talent Lead Scott McDougal said.

“His marking is his one-wood but by playing him back, it shows how good his field kicking is.

“His ability to intercept mark and distribute the ball from the back is really good.

“Both are the ultimate swingman – they compete in the air, whether it’s in front of them, behind them, to the side of them, they give you a really good contest at every aerial and more times than not come down with the ball in their hands so they’re both a really good one-two punch in trying to intercept mark in defence or be offensive.

“It’s unheard of you have two players like them you can swing around wherever they’re needed.

“They’re both that ultimate utility player.”

Max Stobie gave the midfield bite and ran defensively, finishing with 30 disposals and two goals, while raw marking player Wil Malady kicked three and diminutive 16-year-old Marlon Neocleous also hit the scoreboard in his second game.

Ricky Mentha is another player who has been developed in a different position in recent games; playing most of his footy as a small forward and occasional winger, he has played some good footy behind the ball.

“Ricky has given us some drive coming out of the backline,” McDougal said.

“There’s moments in every game where you think he’s a natural running halfback flanker and really creative with his feet, it’s just about putting in constraint about when to run, when to defend and what decision to make going forward.”

Gippsland’s girls, meanwhile, were wasteful but comfortable winners against Murray at Highgate Recreation Reserve, winning 9.17 71 to 4.2 26.

Having threatened to break out all season and showing her versatility while playing plenty of team roles, slightly built midfielder Jas Sowden was the clear standout.

She won 31 disposals, took seven marks and kicked 4.2 from the midfield.

“Her team-first attitude was awesome on the weekend and it paid off,” McDougal said.

“She won the ball and gave it to teammates in better positions and then she found she was in a good position and got utilised.

“She’s come along really well.

“It was a fully rounded game, she doesn’t lose too many one-on-ones and she gives us a hard edge around the ball.”

Grace Dillow and Rebecca Fitzpatrick were also excellent, alongside rebounding defender Ash Perkins, while Lily Milner (22 disposals, 0.4) and Ava Deszcz (13 disposals, 3.5) capitalised on their team’s ascendancy by showing their weapons, but will rue their inaccuracy.

Double bottom-ager Lily Milner is another prospect developing well.

“She’s highly skilled, athletic and when she gets her hands on the footy she’s a good decision-maker,” McDougal noted.

“She’s a natural footballer and she’s one of the better kicks of the footy for a girl her size – she gets good timings in her kicks.”

Souring the day was a serious knee injury to tenacious Vic Country defender Zali Gallagher which is set to rule her out for the remainder of the season.

The injury does not appear to be an ACL, but the club was unable to confirm the injury at the time of writing.