Bulls and Hawks to battle it out again

By Marcus Uhe

Noble Park will host Rowville in the final game of its season on Saturday in a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Football Netball League Premier Division grand final.

The Bulls got the better of the Hawks on a wet day in Bayswater but find themselves out of finals contention in 2024, while Rowville is preparing for a premiership defence.

The Hawks, however, could fall out of the top five, and miss finals as a result, depending on other results.

Blackburn trials Rowville by four points and is in sixth position but have a higher percentage.

Should Blackburn beat Balwyn, South Croydon defeat Doncaster East and the Bulls defeat Rowville, then Blackburn will take the Hawks’ position in the top five.

A win for the Hawks, however, could see them climb as high as third, if Vermont falls to East Ringwood.

Despite not qualifying for September, the Bulls would no-doubt love to play spoiler for a newly-established rival, following some heated clashes in recent years.

The last time the two sides met at Pat Wright Senior Oval, Jackson Sketcher registered 49 disposals, 16 clearances and kicked four goals in a game that will live long in the memory of Bulls fans, as their side rallied from a three-quarter-time deficit to storm home in the final term.

The first bounce will be at 2.20pm.