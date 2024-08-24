Eagles hunting first finals win in Eastern

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield will begin its quest to break a 10-year premiership drought when the Eagles take on Montrose in the Eastern Division One elimination final at Boronia’s Tormore Reserve on Sunday.

Mick Fogarty and his team will go in with confidence, having defeated Gary Ayres’ Demons on two occasions this season.

The Eagles survived a seven-goal onslaught from former Richmond AFL player Ryan Garthwaite to win by 18 points at Montrose in round five, before riding a fast-start to a 21-point victory in round 14 at Beaconsfield.

There’s no question that the Eagles’ best football stacks up against the elite quality of the competition; having proven that over the last five weeks of the season.

Included over that journey was that impressive win over Montrose, while close losses to top-of-the-table Park Orchards (one point) and third-placed Mitcham (seven points) show the Eagles are right in the mix this season.

The Eagles midfield is very much fleet of foot and can carve an opposition to pieces if allowed to run.

Tylah Stokoe, Josh Mounter, Hayden Brown, Kade De La Rue, Damien Johnston, Devon Smith and Mitch Szybkowski provide extreme depth between the arcs, while Ethan Harris has provided run along the wing.

Exciting talents Charlie Muley, Jafar Ocaa and Jake Bowd will be the key marking options up forward, while clever goal-sneaks Hayden Brough and Myles Currie can do some damage at ground level.

Garthwaite hasn’t played due a foot injury in round 13 but, if he does, it will be an area of concern for Fogarty and his coaching group.

The Eagles lost their key-post defender Lachlan Valentine to a serious knee injury in round 14, leaving Declan Curran, Brandon White and Kobe Shipp to pick up the pieces down back.

While none of those players are true beasts, they provide a viable combination that could limit the big-man’s impact.

Sam Merrick and Connor Mouat provide the running power from defensive 50, while Jack Docherty and Trent Stokoe are real warriors who won’t take a backward step.

A win here would continue the Eagles’ dreams of maintaining a strong lineage of success.

Leigh Clifford led the Eagles to premiership glory in 2004, before Clint Evans masterminded a grand final win over Cranbourne in 2014.

The 2024 dream will remain alive after Sunday; it’s the Eagles to claim their first finals win in Eastern by 13 points.

In the qualifying final, South Belgrave should be too strong for reigning premier Mitcham.

South Belgrave has scored comprehensive wins in both starts this year; winning by 57 points in round one before a 36-point victory over the Tigers in round 10.

Key forward Tim Smith holds the key for the Saints; despite having a quieter second-half of the year.

TIPS: Second Semi-Final – SOUTH BELGRAVE (2) v Mitcham (3). First Semi-Final – Montrose (4) v BEACONSFIELD (5).