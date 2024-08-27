Dandenong too good for Gippsland

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong proved too strong for Gippsland in both the boys and girls games at Morwell Recreation Reserve on Saturday, winning 14.7 91 to 11.15 81 and 13.16 94 to 3.3 21 respectively.

Harvey Langford had another mammoth performance for the Stingrays, combining 33 disposals with four goals, while Charlie Rowe and Tairon Ah-Mu both made their presences felt after strong years for Haileybury College.

Jesse Craven’s 22 disposals and a goal led the way for Gippsland, which was on the back foot from the outset, never able to make up a deficit which stretched to 36 points early in the second quarter, despite a strong finish.

Gippsland’s girls started fiercely, kicking three of the first four goals of the game, but were unable to continue the momentum, not registering another major for the rest of the day.

Jas Sowden kicked all three of the Power’s goals, while fellow Vic Country representative Ash Centra finished with 28 disposals.

Dandenong forward Nalu Brothwell continued her strong form with four goals to make it nine across her last three games, while she also laid six tackles.

Utility Makhaela Bluhm was also busy with 18 disposals and two goals, while under-16s smooth mover Alice Cunnington kicked 3.3.