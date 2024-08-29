Relegation and promotion battles to go down to the wire

By Marcus Uhe

The final two weeks of State League football contains plenty of possibilities and storylines to monitor for teams in the greater Dandenong region.

The top two teams in each division will earn promotion for the 2025 season, with the bottom two suffering the dreaded fate of relegation.

A stunning upset victory for South Springvale FC in State League One South East football has kept the promotion race well and truly alive for another week, and given cross-town rivals Springvale White Eagles a slim chance of claiming the title in the next fortnight.

Fourth-placed South Springvale snuck home in a 1-0 home win against ladder-leading Eltham, inflicting just the third loss of the Redbacks’ season.

The Redbacks could have secured the championship and promotion to the Victorian Premier League (VPL) second division if they prevailed, but will be forced to wait another week.

It moved South Springvale to 40 points in fourth place and two points back from Springvale White Eagles and Banyule City, both tied on 42 points.

South Springvale will expect to claim maximum points from its final two games, but the White Eagles’ assessment is tougher, and could come down to a final-week showdown against Eltham.

Eltham will likely have sealed its ticket to the VPL by that stage, and may present an opportunity for the White Eagles against a side lacking motivation.

Doveton is one of two teams that will need replacing in the VPL’s second division, having had its papers stamped last weekend with a 1-0 loss to Pascoe Vale.

Doveton finished the season with the second-worst goal differential and the second-worst attack, with just 22 goals scored in 22 games.

Greater Dandenong’s future in State League 2 South East is hanging by a thread, needing plenty to go its way in the final two weeks.

It does have a significant role to play in its own destiny next week, however, with a crucial home clash against Skye United on Saturday afternoon to dictate their fate.

Skye is five points clear of 12-placed Greater Dandenong in 10th place, and a Skye win would send Greater Dandenong packing.

But if Greater Dandenong get the three points, they will force the fight right to the final week.

Doncaster Rovers, in 11th place, have a pair of tough assignments against Chisholm United and Knox City, leaving them vulnerable to being jumped by Greater Dandenong.

Noble Park United can secure a place in State League 2 next year this week, but face a tough challenge in round 21 to confirm its place with a top-of-the-table contest against St Kilda.

A win will confirm promotion and keep the prospect of winning the division alive, with St Kilda only three points ahead of United with two games remaining.

St Kilda has only lost once this season – to Noble Park back in May, a 3-1 result in Noble Park, a fiery contest that saw two United players sent off.

St Kilda enters the contest in white-hot form, having won its last five, but United have won its last six, and appear primed to cause the upset.

The contest will pit the second-best scoring team in the competition against the tightest defence, making for an intriguing tactical battle at Elwood Park

At the other end of the table, White Star Dandenong is two points away from holding its place in the Division for another year, and Dandenong South three.