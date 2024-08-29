Sparrows salute for second year running

By Marcus Uhe

Hampton Park United has been crowned champions of the State League 4 South soccer competition following a 2-1 win over Baxter on Saturday.

Knowing that a win would secure an unassailable lead at the top of the table, the Sparrows secured a two-goal lead midway through the second half and never surrendered the lead, giving them a seven-point gap at the top of the State League 4 South table from Endeavour United in second, with two matches remaining in the season.

As a result, they’ll compete in State League 3 South East in 2025, capping a remarkable 24 months for the club, having won State League 5 South last season.

The sensational campaign has seen the Sparrows drop three points on just one occasion, in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea at home back in round 16.

Since then, they have secured the maximum 15 points from the remaining three games to storm to the championship in emphatic fashion.

They shot out of the blocks with 13 goals and three wins from its first four matches, before consolidating its standing as a force to be reckoned with in a crucial three-game home stretch between rounds five and seven, where it banked seven of an available nine points and scored 12 goals, including a 7-0 hammering against Sandown.

The Sandown thrashing sparked a seven-game win streak, meaning that by round 13 it had collected a sensational 35 of 39 available points.

Outside of the loss, they won 16 and drew three, and with two rounds remaining have the second-best goal differential in the competition of 46, thanks to a miserly defence that has allowed a slender 15 goals.

Naseem Rasekh has done the bulk of the damage up front, scoring 20 goals to lead the competition to date, averaging one per contest, with a season-best of four against Sandown in round seven.

The club described the efforts as a “monumental achievement” in a statement on its Facebook page, and a testament to the “hard work, dedication, and relentless passion” shown by all involved at the club.

“Firstly, to our incredible players—you have given your all, showing skill, resilience, and a never-give-up attitude that has brought us to the top,” the statement read.

“Your commitment on and off the pitch has made this victory possible, and we couldn’t be prouder.

“To our coaching staff, your leadership and expertise have been the driving force behind our success.

“Your planning, motivational guidance, and unwavering support have helped shape our team into champions.

“This victory is a collective one, shared with everyone who has played a part in our journey.

“Let’s celebrate this remarkable achievement together as we look forward to even greater successes in the future!”

The Sparrows finish the season with an away trip to Monash University on Saturday and a final round meeting with Brighton at their home base of KM Reedy Reserve, where celebrations are set to ensue.