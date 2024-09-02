Stingrays progress to quarters

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong overcame violent winds and the Bendigo Pioneers to book its place in the Coates League quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Stingrays won 12.7 79 to 7.11 53 at La Trobe University, Bundoora.

On a day where most goals were scored with the wind across two matches at the venue, the Stingrays’ ball movement and decision-making going the other way was a significant factor in the result.

The Stingrays kicked six goals going against the wind compared to the Pioneers’ two, which gave them a lead at three-quarter-time, before burying Bendigo with the wind.

After being well held in the first half, top-five prospect Harvey Langford sprung to life after halftime, finishing with 32 disposals.

Having dominated the corresponding fixture last season, Riak Andrew again turned in arguably his best performance of the year in the backline.

After being soundly beaten by first round prospect Jobe Shanahan twice in 2024, Andrew was again entrusted with the matchup and kept the Pioneers spearhead goalless.

Fellow defenders Riley Hilliard, Ben Hopkins, Kane Hurst and Charlie Orchard all played strong roles, adapting to conditions well and winning their one-on-ones.

Ruck Jordan Doherty, forward-mid Cooper Hynes and St Kilda father-son prospect Elwood Peckett were others to shine in the victory.

The win was soured only by a knee injury to trusty on-baller Harry Doughton, but he appears to have escaped serious harm, though the timeline for his return is unknown at time of publication.

The Stingrays boys and girls will both face off against Gippsland this weekend, on Saturday at Port Melbourne, 2pm and Sunday at Shepley Oval, 11am respectively, with both vying for a preliminary final spot.