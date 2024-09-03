Doveton simply outgunned

By Jonty Ralphsmith

In 2022, there was a 95-point swing from Doveton’s second semi victory over Chelsea Heights and grand final loss to the same opponents two weeks later.

To win the 2024 premiership, the Doves will be reliant on a similar turnaround after being belted 13.10 88 to 1.8 14 by Murrumbeena on Saturday.

The winds at Ben Kavanagh Reserve, Mordialloc, teetered between gale forced and cyclonic with the Lions kicking away early with the gusts in their favour.

In the two quarters where Murrumbeena had the wind, the ball was locked in their forward 50.

It broke down Doveton’s defensive structures, which looked shot from the get-go.

The Doves have built their premiership challenge off hardy defending; at times on Saturday, it felt like they hardly defended.

Prior to Saturday, only once this season had the Doves conceded more than eight goals in a match.

Murrumbeena had that by halftime.

The Lions’ third goal, a set shot from outside the arc, which was allowed to bounce through, foreshadowed the uncharacteristic malfunction.

While glaring compared to their usual standards, the backline wasn’t aided by the efforts further afield.

Off the back of winning the midfield battle, Murrumbeena got it forward and gave themselves scoring opportunities.

Conversely, Doveton struggled to even get their hands on it when they had the best of the conditions with Murrumbeena’s heat punishing Doveton’s sloppiness.

Everything negative that happened stemmed from poor skill execution.

The midfield was battered which allowed Murrumbeena to keep extending the margin even against the wind.

For most of the day the Doves struggled to find uncontested marks, space or possession inside 50 and made poor decisions.

The only goal went to the opportunistic Cam Williamson, ironically the toughest shot of the day, as he kicked it over his head from 35.

In the last quarter, coach Matt Stapleton threw the magnets around as Doveton sought to go on the front foot, but they swung and missed with similar issues continuing to plague them.

A moment at the 20-minute-mark of the final stanza synopsised the day: Harley Primrose took a mark 20 metres out directly in front, before inexplicably playing on and miskicking a behind.

Bad decisions, poor skill, ugly football.

While the result was directly attributable to the Doves’ failures across the board, it was hard for the neutral observer not to chuckle at Murrumbeena’s fortune.

Shanks hitting targets, floaters going through the goals, lucky bounces and even the coin toss giving them the important early running.

There will be no laughing from the Doves camp, though, ahead of a clash with East Malvern on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hampton Park’s year came to a close in an ugly eight-goal scrap against East Malvern on Saturday, drawing the curtain on decorated coach Hayden Stanton’s career.

The Redbacks were gallant but ultimately fell short 5.8 38 to 3.13 31.

In a season moreso defined by repeated player absences than consistent footy, it was a testament to the leadership and resilience of the club to reach semi final weekend.

The Spiders fielded their strongest team all year against East Malvern, with the return of Trent Thomas particularly influential in giving them firepower.

Tanner Stanton turned in another best-on-ground performance in his last match playing under Dad, Hayden, but had greater support than in previous weeks.