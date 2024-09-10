Stingrays power through quarterfinals

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A first quarter blitz has lifted Dandenong to a quarterfinal victory over Gippsland at ETU Stadium on Saturday.

The Stingrays held on to win 9.10 64 to 7.16 58, leading the whole day following a 42-0 opening term.

Reliant on spasmodic magical moments following a near-perfect first quarter, against a synergetic side lacking polish, a Tom Matthews behind with 90 seconds remaining put Gippy down by just six points, producing a helter-skelter finish.

St Kilda father-son prospect Elwood Peckett took a match-saving intercept mark in Gippy’s penultimate thrust forward, before a Cooper Hynes clearance on the wing just about iced it.

Needing a perfect play to give themselves a chance to send it to overtime, the Power won a clearance and got it to the arc, before time expired prior to a dangerous kick inside 50.

Somehow, despite leading by as much as seven goals and never trailing all day, there was a sense of larceny about the result.

Following an effervescent first quarter, Dandenong frustrated with a messy and reactive display of inconsistency.

The apparent early class difference which gave the Rays a six-goal buffer 15 minutes into the game had evaporated.

It was a domination in all facets in the first quarter, with the Stingrays capitalising on a breeze advantage, winning the contested ball, running in numbers and finding space forward.

Hynes led the charge, with his setup kick to key forward Tairon Ah-Mu in the first minute of the game laying the platform for an absurd quarter for the Rays.

It had all the hallmarks of a blowout at quarter time.

The Power was missing first choice midfielders Xavier Lindsay and Max Stobie against a side with as many as six 2025 draft prospects on the field.

What followed was inexplicable.

It felt that Gippsland had given itself a 42-point handicap before awakening for a chastening pursuit.

The Power got their hands on the footy and locked the ball in their forward half for extended periods.

Under-16s key forward Wil Malady kicked his team’s first goal early in the second quarter, and looked dangerous throughout, alongside Alixzander Tauru who spent much of the day forward.

At their feet, the fleet-footed trio of Matthews, Brodie Atkins and Marlon Neocleous had flashes of brilliance and applied bone-crunching pressure.

The margin was trimmed to 15 points at halftime and they didn’t allow Dandenong to kick away with the wind.

Gippy forced Dandenong to repeatedly defend in the third quarter, but converted just two of their seven opportunities.

At the other end, the speedy Harry Doughton kicked an opportunistic snap to maintain a five point lead for Dandenong at the last break.

As he has done so often in 2024, Hynes stepped up at his team’s time of great need, kicking a goal from the centre stoppage on the run from 50 to start the last quarter.

It gave the Stingrays breathing room while the Power attacked.

Tauru, a constant target as Gippsland revived, kicked a goal midway through the last.

That brought the margin back to two but that was as close as the Power would get, with Dandenong quickly responding via Ah-Mu.

Hynes finished with an influential 16 disposals, while top-three prospect Harvey Langford amassed 27 playing through soreness.

Doughton continued his strong month of form with 18 disposals and two goals, while Charlie Rowe attacked it hard and gave his direct opponent no room.

For Gippsland, the standouts were Max Donohue, who stepped up in the midfield, alongside Jesse Craven, giving the forward line plenty of supply.

Meanwhile, the girls also progressed with a 12.14 86 to 2.5 17 over the Power.

After a tight first quarter, the Stingrays broke away with the wind, kicking 3.7 in the second term and never looking threatened thereafter.

Highly regarded 16-year-old stood up in a statement performance, kicking 3.2, while Tahlia Sanger, Kayla Dalgleish and Jemma Reynolds got well on top in the midfield to give Dandenong extended territory.

Makhaela Bluhm’s pressure in the forward half was also noteworthy, with the utility finishing with two goals.

Dandenong’s boys and girls will both face Oakleigh for a spot in the grand final.