Cranbourne outclassed by St Paul’s McKinnon

Cranbourne’s run in the Southern Football Netball League Division 1 finals series came to a hollow end with an uncharacteristic finals thumping at the hands of St Paul’s McKinnon, which won 19.10 124 to 6.3 39 on Sunday.

Kicking against the wind in the first quarter at Ben Kavanagh Reserve, Mordialloc, Cranbourne fell behind by 26 points at the first break, and the Saints flattened Cranbourne with a goal within the first minute of the second quarter.

The Saints were better in the contest and able to link up smartly, with Cranbourne kicking just one of the four goals of the second quarter to fall behind by 40 points at the main break.

Any hope the Eagles had of arresting the Saints’ momentum before a final quarter flurry evaporated thanks to a goal to the favourites inside 30 seconds which laid the platform for a frustrating quarter.

Ill-discipline exacerbated a period where Cranbourne was unable to get territory and forced to repeatedly defend, with the Saints blasting home 9.3 to lead by a staggering 97 points at the last break.

“We probably went to the well one too many times I think,” outgoing coach Steve O’Brien said.

“We’ve been playing elimination finals for the past six weeks and that and injuries just told in the end but credit to St Paul’s who played incredible footy.

“We thought we could get them in a few areas but they got us in every area.”

Three last quarter goals to the Eagles maintained some respect on the scoreboard at fulltime.

Co-captain Dylan Cavalot was named best on ground, Jordan Bertrand worked hard in the backline to cap a career-best season and Tyson Barry kicked four goals as he rediscovered his 2022 form, albeit in a slightly different role.

“Tyson Barry’s last six or seven weeks has been huge so we take huge pride in his development,” O’Brien said.

“Jake Stephens was huge taking over the number one ruck mantle.

“He’s undersized in height but is such a competitive beast so to watch him develop and grow was outstanding.

“(Jordan Bertrand) was crucial to us and took another step forward in his leadership which was fantastic to see so he can be proud of his year going to a new level.”

Angelo Soldatos will succeed O’Brien as coach of Cranbourne.