Warriors win premiership

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Casey Warriors First Grade women’s team have capped a dominant season with a premiership in the NRL Victoria competition.

The Warriors were forced to come from behind to defeat Truganina 16-12.

Played at Seabrook Reserve, Broadmeadows, Truganina scored the first two tries of the game, before a late Casey try trimmed the margin to four points at halftime.

Tyra Boysen and Aliena Faavae both scored early in the second half, with Chantelle Latu’s conversions essentially the difference, with Truganina unable to convert its three tries.

Highlighting the tightness between the two grand finalists, the two home and away matches between the sides yielded two draws.

The premiership followed a third-placed finish on the table for Casey, with 10 wins and four losses, alongside the two draws against Truganina.

Below is a pic spread of the special day.