Beacy’s brave run comes to an end

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield’s barnstorming run through the Eastern Division One finals series has come to a painful end after the Eagles fell to minor premier Park Orchards by eight points in the preliminary final at Boronia.

The Eagles fell short despite having 22 scoring shots to 15; eventually eliminated from this year’s premiership race with a 12.3(75) to 9.13(67) defeat.

Coach Mick Fogarty made a massive inclusion at the selection table on Thursday night, with Frankston VFL key-position player Harrison Coe pulling on the blue, white and gold for the first time since round 10.

Coe had an immediate impact, taking the first contested mark inside forward 50 but pulled his shot to the left.

The Eagles started well, with Myles Currie kicking the game’s opener, before the Sharks clicked into gear with four unanswered goals.

The highlight of those was a magnificent running goal from Mclaren Spiteri; but two late goals in a minute to Jake Bowd and Jafar Ocaa saw the Eagles cut the margin back to a straight kick at quarter time.

The Eagles conceded the first of the second quarter, but when Bowd proved too quick for Matt Haythorne, and then received a free kick against the same Sharks’ defender; the Eagles had a three-point lead.

Park Orchards would then kick the next five goals of the contest; the first late in the second quarter before booting 4.1 to 0.2 in the third.

The Sharks just couldn’t miss, with a point to Connor Hickey; at the three-minute mark of the premiership quarter; their last inaccurate shot at goal.

The Eagles let their guard down for seven minutes in the third quarter, conceding those four goals; but did well to absorb the Sharks’ momentum and trail by 26 points at the final change.

With the aid of a gradually increasing breeze, the Eagles pulled out all stops in an entertaining final stanza.

But unfortunately, they just missed too many ‘gettable’ shots on goal to capitalise on their last-quarter dominance.

The Eagles kicked 4.6 to 2.0 in the final term, with Ocaa, Kobe Shipp and Charlie Muley all missing some realistic chances on goal.

Ocaa cut the margin back to 19 points, six minutes into the last, before Sam Allen and Jacob Price-Inglis gave the Sharks a 29-point buffer.

With just 15 minutes remaining in their season, the Eagles fired one last shot.

Coe and Brandon White both converted set shots, and when Ocaa cut the deficit back to 10 points – at the 22-minute mark – with a brilliant checkside banana, it was back to being game on.

The Eagles kept on pushing, but when a long shot from Muley was touched on the line, and an Ocaa set shot was pushed right; the Eagles’ brave and enterprising run had come to a sudden halt.

Bowd and Ocaa kicked three each for the vanquished, while Kade De La Rue, Josh Mounter and Sam Merrick gave the Eagles some drive and purpose through the middle.

Jack Docherty, Connor Mouat and White were superb for the Eagles down back, while the speed of Shipp caused the Sharks some real headaches at times.

Fogarty will be proud of his team’s performance this year; winning its first two finals in Eastern; but will rue the inaccuracy in front of goal and the deadly-shooting efficiency of its opponent.

Park Orchards will now take on reigning-premier Mitcham in the Division One decider at Tormore Reserve on Saturday.

The first bounce of the ball takes place at 2.20pm.

PRELIMINARY FINAL

PARK ORCHARDS 4.2 6.2 10.3 12.3(75)

BEACONSFIELD 3.2 5.5 5.7 9.13(67)

Park Orchards Goals: Jaye Witnish 3, Sam Allen, Liam Jeffs, Kane Keppel, Tom Livingstone, Alexander Macrokanis, Jacob Price-Inglis, Tyler Prunty, McLaren Spiteri, Liam Webb. Best: Liam Cridland, Jaye Witnish, Mason Blakey, Tom Livingstone, Ciaran Hickey.

Beaconsfield Goals: Jake Bowd 3, Jafar Ocaa 3, Harrison Coe, Myles Currie, Brandon White. Best: Jack Docherty, Kade De La Rue, Connor Mouat, Brandon White, Joshua Mounter, Sam Merrick.