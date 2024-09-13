Davidson downs Demons in dour battle at Casey Fields

By Marcus Uhe

A goalless first half at Casey Fields against the reigning premier proved too tough an obstacle to overcome for Melbourne’s AFLW side in its first game of the season at their Cranbourne base.

Debutant Alyssia Pisano’s goal at the 16-minute mark of the third quarter was the Demons’ first for the game in a low-scoring day, but the Demons were unable to build on her efforts to launch a fight back, going down by 18 points in a 2.3 15 to 5.3 33 loss.

Pisano reduced the lead to just 12 points heading into the final change with a set shot after Tyla Hanks found her on a lead, but a pair of goals to Brisbane key forward Dakota Davidson midway through the last quarter gave the Lions an unassailable 24-point buffer.

Captain, Kate Hore added another for Melbourne late in the piece but her efforts only served to cut the Lions’ eventual margin to the final 18-point gap the game settled upon.

Given Melbourne’s inability to score, in part due to the absence of Talya Harris to a long term injury, it was its defence that kept it in the contest, holding Brisbane to only two goals in the first half.

The Demons were comprehensively beaten at the contest, losing contested possessions by 17 and clearances by 14, yet lost the inside 50 count by just three.

Melbourne had no answer for star Lion Ally Anderson, who recorded 43 disposals, seven clearances and 599 metres gained in a dominant performance.

Pisano was Melbourne’s prized number five selection in last season’s AFLW draft, and was a late inclusion to the Demons’ side after Lauren Pearce succumbed to a wrist injury sustained early in the week.

She finished with three disposals but spent just 50 per cent of the game on the ground.

Sinead Goldrick, Blaithin Mackin, Karen Paxman and Tyla Hanks were the Demons’ leading disposal winners.

Melbourne returns to Casey Fields on Sunday for round three to tackle North Melbourne, which drew with Geelong last weekend.