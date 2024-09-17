Endeavour United’s season over

By Marcus Uhe

Endeavour United’s prospects of climbing into the State League 3 South East soccer division in 2025 have come to a screeching halt thanks to a heavy loss in the first round of its playoff series.

Facing-off against the runner up of State League 3 East, in Waverley Wanderers, United was thrashed 4-0 in a disappointing way to end an otherwise successful season.

The club will remain in State League 4 South next season as a result.

Waverley scored three times before the half time interval at Pakenham’s IYU Recreation Reserve and added a fourth in the second home to further solidify its advantage.

Endeavour, meanwhile, finished the contest with just 10 men, after Christian Morales received a red card.

Despite not finishing how they would have envisaged, the season can be seen as a positive, having finished in outright second place, four points clear of Monash University in third.

The senior side finished the regular season undefeated in its last five games, including embarking on a four-game win streak, and was one of just four teams to manage a draw with league champions Hampton Park.

A goal differential of 46 was the third-best in the league, while in a unique statistic, they never lost a home game at Reema Reserve, making the venue a fortress.

Takunda Chisi was the team’s leading goal scorer with eight from 20 games, followed by Henry Gordon and Matthew Durand on seven each.