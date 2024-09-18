Stingrays season comes to an end

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A fast-starting Dandenong was outlasted by Sandringham on Sunday, going down 14.10 94 to 6.7 43 at RSEA Park, Morrabbin.

The Stingrays brought the heat early, with the strong-bodied trio of Elwood Peckett, Cooper Hynes and Harvey Langford masterminding two early goals from the midfield.

Playing against a star-studded, but considerably lighter weight Sandy on-ball unit, Dandenong were better at stoppages early, with Berwick’s Tairon Ah-Mu and Beaconsfield’s Jay-De Varlet the first two goal scorers.

But the premiership frontrunners ran out the first term better, beating Dandenong on the spread and putting their ascendancy on the scoreboard to lead by 14 points at quarter time.

The Dragons’ class quickly shone through, kicking seven goals to one in the middle to quarters to put the game to bed by three-quarter-time, despite a valiant effort from the Rays.

Last quarter goals to half-forward Harry Doughton, bottom-ager Jack Lawrence and defender-turned-forward Charlie Orchard maintained a respectable final margin.

Langford, who is firming for selection in the first handful of selections at the AFL National draft, finished his junior career with 25 disposals through the midfield.

Hynes had an enormous first quarter winning two centre clearances and setting up a goal, while also looking potent when played forward.

Riak Andrew also capped an excellent finals campaign by keeping first round draft prospect Harry Armstrong to just one goal for the day.

Andrew locked down Sandy’s main marking target inside 50, which follows on from a similarly strong showing against another top-10 contender, Jobe Shanahan, in wildcard round, and an intercepting spree against Gippsland last week.

Long having established his athleticism, the defender’s finals series has importantly shown a different aspect to his skillset.

St Kilda father-son prospect Peckett’s inside work was also strong, while defenders Riley Hilliard and Ben Hopkins staved off potent Dragons forward entries throughout the day.

The loss draws a curtain on a season of continual progression for the Stingrays, the team’s chemistry growing by the week and several players entering AFL draft conversations as a result.

As well as Andrew, there are multiple clubs interested in ruck Jordan Doherty; the injured Sam Toner has put himself on the map; Orchard received a state combine invite highlighting his quick rise; and the injured Noah Mraz is still viewed by some clubs in AFL draft circles as among the best key-position players in the crop.

Sandringham will take on GWV this week in the Coates League decider.