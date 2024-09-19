Cannons shot down in penalties

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey’s season of development fell one win short of a fairytale premiership, with the Cannons going down to Yarra in penalties.

The senior men progressed to the Vic League 2 grand final from fourth position on the table and were the form side of the second half of the season.

David Noney got Casey on the board first, converting a breakaway play set up by the experienced Craig Moore midway through the second quarter.

But Yarra quickly responded from a short corner, with the scores levelled at halftime and neither side was able to break the deadlock in the second half.

After both teams went goalless in extra time, the match was decided in a penalty shootout.

While a heartbreaking way to lose, coach Steve Noney could see the silver-lining from a season of great progression.

“By no means am I shattered and I don’t think any of the team are either,” Noney said.

“For me, the positive out of the whole season from a men’s unit perspective was the growth and the overall club spirit which has increased this year.

“We played some of our best hockey in the back end so to be able to win through to the grand final from fourth after being relegated last year, you couldn’t hope for more.

“I think something we’re starting to realise is we have got depth and the juniors coming through who are making a good showing in seniors.

“From a club, we went out with a plan in place from a hockey development point of view and our gamestyle was tinkered with a little bit and we’ve got more of an understanding of the game.

“Our hockey brains have really developed; players aren’t doing things because the coach told them to do it; they’re doing it to achieve something specific.

“The positive part about it was that it wasn’t me telling them what to do, it was everyone providing input.”

The Cannons won just one game in the Vic League 1 competition last year and was relegated to Vic League 2 as a result, putting question marks on where the men’s unit sat.

To finish the home and away season with a 9-5-4 record, play in three finals, blood a slew of new players across all senior teams and compete in grand finals in both the firsts and thirds positions the Cannons well for another tilt in 2025.

“It gives us a bit of confidence that we’re on the right path going into next season.

“It gives us the belief we can do it and it shows us we still have some things to work on to get to the point of being promoted and increase the understanding of how we want to play in the men’s ones and roll that through the various grades.”