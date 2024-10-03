Springvale South baying for Blood

By Marcus Uhe

SPRINGVALE SOUTH

LAST SEASON: Runner-up

COMING: Nick Boland (Prahran)

GOING: Yoshan Kumara

STAYING: Mitch Forysth, Paul Hill, Jarryd Straker, Jordan Mackenzie, Josh Dowling, Ryan Quirk, Jackson Sketcher, Blade Baxter, Jordan Wyatt, Cam Forsyth

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Jackson Sketcher, Ryan Quirk, Jordan Wyatt

Expect Springvale South to remain in contention once again, playing with the added carrot of redemption after last season’s grand final loss.

The chance to make history as the first DDCA side to win three Turf 1 premierships in a row eluded the Bloods at the end of last summer when long-time rivals Buckley Ridges ground out a famous win at Arch Brown Reserve to end their run of dominance on the competition.

Having quelled Wookey Medal winner Jordan Wyatt with the bat, the remainder of the Bloods’ top order failed to fire, and ultimately fell 64 runs short.

Having not lost until a stunning chase from the Bucks in round 12 last season, there’s no doubt it was an opportunity squandered.

But there’s room for improvement at the Bloods, with opening batter Ryan Quirk never regaining his brilliance from the previous season in which he nearly won the Wookey Medal, and Cam Forsyth barely taking the field due to travel commitments and injury.

Forsyth will act as almost a new recruit for Springvale South, and will take pressure off Quirk by assuming the captaincy duties.

Nick Boland, meanwhile, brings years of experience from Prahran in Victorian Premier Cricket, and will be a daunting prospect for other Turf 1 sides to combat.

Between he and Jarryd Straker, the Bloods could arguably lay claim to the two best bowlers in the seam and spinning departments.

So much quality remains at the Bloods that will propel them to contention status once again, and with redemption on the mind, they’ll be one of the teams to beat again this summer.