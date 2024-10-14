Panthers face tough prospect

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong will have a sizable run chase on its hands next week after failing to capitalise on a bright start with the ball on day one of its round two Premier Cricket Victoria clash with Frankston Peninsula on Saturday.

Opening bowling pair James Nanopoulos and Noah Hurley had the Heat in trouble at their home venue by removing two of the top three in the first eight overs, with the scoreline reading 2/15, but they recovered from the early instability to finish day one in a commanding position at 6/281.

Ryan Hammel and captain Jai Elcock added 139 for the third wicket to wrestle-back the ascendency in the home side’s favour.

The Heat have the option of continuing to bat next week if they choose to further pile on the pain for Dandenong, which faces a chase of close to 300 without a full compliment of overs to bat.

Adding to the Panthers’ woes was an injury to seam bowler Matthew Wilson early in the day’s play.

Wilson pulled up sore from the first ball of his second over and could not complete the over, leaving the field for treatment and not returning to the bowling crease for the remainder of the afternoon, forcing Brett Forsyth to rethink his plans on the fly.

James Nanopoulos was the pick of the Panthers’ bowlers, taking 2/30 from his 21 overs and bowling 11 maidens against his old side.