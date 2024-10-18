Hostilities to resume when Lions host Hawks

By Marcus Uhe

A rematch of last year’s fiery Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 1 semi final between Narre South and Hallam Kalora Park will provide one of the highlights of the competition’s third round on Saturday.

With the match boiling down to an epic conclusion after a rollercoaster weekend, a mid-pitch collision between Narre South spearhead Callan Tout and Hawks batter Mahela Udewatte saw tensions flare between the two sides, and carry on after the game in hostile scenes.

Tout said he was making an effort to field the ball in his follow-through, while the Hawks felt the collision prevented their last remaining batter, who was in the process of a magnificent, potentially match-winning innings, from completing a second run to maintain the strike, with just three runs required for victory in the second-last over.

Two deliveries later, Tout bowled Hawks seamer William Whyte, to take the 10th wicket and advance the Lions to a preliminary final, before frosty scenes during post-game socialising efforts marred what was an incredible game of cricket.

The two sides will come face-to-face again in what is already looming as a significant contest early in the campaign.

Narre South will be smarting after a poor performance with the bat in round one against Beaconsfield, while Hallam Kalora Park also let a potential win slip through their grasp against Buckley Ridges.

Neither side will want to be winless from the opening three weeks, and with both expected to push for a top-four position come the end of the season, it could even be considered a ‘12-point game’.

At Beaconsfield, family pride will be on the line when Tigers coach, Mick Cronin, coaches against his son, Jake, opening the batting for Buckley Ridges.

It makes for peculiar circumstances for the pair, with Mick a former Buck himself, with 35 years of experience at Park Oval under his belt.

Beaconsfield is riding high after a stunning win over Narre South last week, and 12 months ago had the Bucks on the ropes in soggy conditions in a two-day contest at Perc Allison Reserve before the match was abandoned.

Round two’s performance showed Beaconsfield has the depth to not be taken lightly, with former Buck Abaseen Taniwal one of the Tigers’ best contributors, making a quick 51 and taking the vital wicket of Kyle Hardy.

Elsewhere in Turf 1, both Berwick and North Dandenong will be eager to notch their first win of the season when they face off at Lois Twohig, while Dandenong West will be eager to test themselves once more against Springvale South.

Tips: Narre South v HALLAM KALORA PARK, Beaconsfield v BUCKLEY RIDGES, North Dandenong v BERWICK, SPRINGVALE SOUTH v Dandenong West.