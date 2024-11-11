Dart league finals begin

A night of tension, good darts, poor mistakes and relief was on the menu in the first night of finals in all three divisions in the Mountain Dart League.

The room was abuzz with excitement and high hopes as teams started their finals campaigns.

Anyone interested in darts is welcome to come down and watch the finals take place in the newly upgraded facilities, which is a must to see for those interested in joining for next season.

DIVISION 1

High 5’s def Bad Boys.

Noble Park1 def V.I.P.

180s; Jamie Wolff, Aaron Simpson, Stevie Bell, Daro Lazalo, Gary Warner (x2).

High 5’s goes directly into the Grand Final while Bad Boys plays Noble Park1 for a spot in the grand final.

DIVISION 2

Redbacks1 def Spectrum. and goes directly into the Grand Final.

Bandits def Stingrays.

Redbacks 1 goes directly into the grand final while Spectrum plays Bandits for a spot in the grand final.

180s; Ash Canfor.

DIVISION 3

The Night Trawlers def Sick 6’s.

Madarras def The Goodies.

The Night Trawlers goes directly into the grand final while Sick 6’s plays Madarras for a spot in the grand final.