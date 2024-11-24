Carving Cutting on the run

It’s the moment that every boxer dreams about; but probably the most difficult one to live through.

Clyde boxer Stephanie Lee-Cutting thought she had done enough to defeat title holder Jaala Tomat to claim the Australian Featherweight title at Sunshine’s Westend Hotel in early October.

She was ahead after two judge’s scorecards had been read out; being awarded the fight 77-75 on card one before judge two scored the fight a draw…76-76.

But to take the title away from a champion a challenger must win the fight, meaning a split decision would see Cutting’s brave efforts go unrewarded.

“Your first judge scored the contest 77-75; Cutting,” the ring announcer began, after eight rounds of championship boxing.

“Your second judge scored the contest 76-76; your third and deciding judge scored the contest 77-75, to your winner and….

The next word the ring announcer would mutter would determine whether Cutting had taken her undefeated streak to seven, adding the Featherweight crown to her WBF Australasian Lightweight title she won in mid-December last year, and to the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Super Featherweight championship she claimed at Melbourne Pavilion on May 31 this year.

The word ‘new’ would mean she was the new champion, while the word ‘still’ would mean Tomat was still at the top of the tree.

Cutting, with her hand being held by the referees right hand…was about to learn her fate, muttering ‘new’ to herself, knowing how much that next word meant.

“…new, Australian Featherweight champion, Stephy Lee-Cutting.”

It was a euphoric moment for Cutting, who only had her first professional bout on March 17 last year.

“I knew I had done enough to win the fight, but you never know in boxing what the result might be,” she explained.

“That was a long wait for the announcement, but when he said ‘new’, it was such a relief, I can’t even put into words what that felt like.

“I never get emotional in the ring, but I had to hold back the happy tears.

“It was quite literally the highlight of my life…it’s the best feeling I’ve ever experienced.”

It’s been a rapid rise for the just turned 34-year-old, who continues to deal with the trauma of a workplace injury that instantly curtailed a promising football and sporting career.

She had the job of her dreams, was kick-boxing at the time, travelling overseas…just living her best life.

The workplace injury took that all away, with Cutting left stuck on the couch and wondering what could have been.

“I had to get myself out of that dark place,” she confessed.

Boxing became her salvation and, as she’s proven, she’s pretty good at the craft.

“I’m learning on the job to be honest,” Cutting said with excitement.

“The first couple of fights were daunting; the walk to the ring, things like that, but I’m comfortable in every aspect now.

“My confidence is up and I can’t wait for the next challenge.

“Sometimes you try and convince yourself, or try to hype yourself up, but I am actually confident, comfortable and having fun while learning on the job.

“I’m looking at the crowd, listening to my coaches and taking it all in, where at the start it was all a bit of a blur.

“I’m present in the moment now; which is really important in boxing.

“I look back and think, ‘how was I there’, and I’m just finally starting to get that person, pre-injury, back, and feeling myself again.

“It’s just a great feeling in all aspects of my life.”

Cutting maybe learning on the run, but her pre-fight camp under renowned coach Luke Bones has provided her with a greater appreciation of the sport.

“It’s kind of like riding a bike; you’re a bit wobbly to start with until you understand what’s required,” she said.

“I can see and understand what is needed now and the sweet science behind it: it’s not all about going in there and being tough; which is what I always relied on, it’s about using my brain, pick my shots, fight smarter, not harder, although I will fight harder if I have to.

“I have a better understanding of the sport and that’s going to make me harder to beat when I do climb up the ranks and start fighting more experienced girls.”

With Cutting now ranked number-one in Australia, and seven in the world, those more experienced boxers are very close on the horizon.

“We want the bigger cards, the better opponents, and overseas is an option: I just want to grow my boxing IQ and become the best fighter and overall person I can be,” she explained.

“I can’t talk too much about what’s happening moving forward, but I went down a division, made the weight, and I felt good and strong at that weight which was really important.

“It opens up so many opportunities now, having two weight classes to work with; it’s opened up a lot of doors and next year will be very exciting.

“We’re still yet to decide, but whatever will help with my career and my rankings will be the next step.”

Stephy is clearly not just fighting for herself, as she kissed a meaningful memento around her neck and pointed to the sky after being announced the winner.

“They are my Nan’s (Mavis) rosary beads; she is no longer with us, but it’s something I have walked to the ring with for every fight and then my best friend takes it off me,” she confided.

“It’s the last thing that comes off me before I fight and also the first thing that goes back on afterwards.

“It reminds me that she is looking over me and I am doing this for her as well.

“I also lost my aunty (Sharon) two weeks before the fight, while I was in camp, and the last words I said to her were ‘I’ll get the win’.

“Also my cousin Sean, we were close, he was like a brother, and I lost him in the younger days after we used to watch fights together.

“It’s just surreal…I knew I was going to do it but now it’s like wow…I’ve actually done it.”