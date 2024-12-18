Lions claw troubled Tigers

By Marcus Uhe

Narre South has a golden opportunity to climb off the bottom of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 competition table next week with a win over Beaconsfield well and truly in its sights after day one.

The Lions need a further 127 runs to pass Beaconsfield’s total of 178, and have nine wickets in hand, including the side’s leading run scorer this summer in Jeevan Mendis, should he be required.

The prospect has arisen on the back of a excellent bowling performance from the under-fire Lions, led by opening pair Callan Tout and Zac Wilson.

Tout got through opener Tyler Clark’s defences in the opening over of the contest before Wilson used his bounding height to extract bounce out of the surface and remove Andrey Fernando for a second-ball duck in the second over.

The Tigers steadied through a 69-run partnership from Ashan Madusanka (50) and captain Susantha Pradeep (36), but lost both on the eve of the tea break to be five wickets down at the interval.

A further two wickets shortly after the break compounded matters, making for a collapse of 4/15 either side of Tea.

A 50-run stand from Michael Dunstan and Mitch Tielen late in the order helped push the Tigers to 178, dismissed in the 63rd over.

Mendis’ performances continue to defy his age this summer, spinning his way to 3/65.

Kyle Hardy and Joel Zietsman will resume the chase next week at 1/51.

In Dandenong, a showpiece pre-Christmas match up looks set to live up to the hype, with Buckley Ridges and Hallam Kalora Park’s clash at Park Oval in the balance after the first day of play.

A rollercoaster day one on Saturday in which the home side had the better of the start end of the 80 overs has the Bucks 18 runs into its chase of the Hawks’ 255, but a wicket late in the day to Jordan Hammond means the home side will be without a contribution from Jake Cronin next week.

Buckley’s opening bowlers had the Hawks in dire straits to begin the day, as Ishan Jayarathna and Prav Chahal removed Ben Hillard and Leigh Booth in the opening two overs.

Hussain Ali’s introduction to the attack brought immediate success at first change, removing Jagveer Hayer for just five in his opening over, to cut the Hawks to 3/26, as the top three cobbled together only six runs between them.

Hayer’s dismissal brought Mahela Udawatte to the crease, however, and the former Buck set in for the long haul with rising star Damith Perera.

The two fought off the preying Bucks and guided the visitors to a position of stability beyond the tea break, the young apprentice combining with the experienced veteran in a collision of eras.

The two added 143 for the third wicket before Perera’s innings was cruelly brought to an end with his second century of the summer in his sights.

Udawatte crunched a half-volley from Cronin back at the bowler, who dropped the catching chance with his outstretched left hand, but deflected the ball onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end, where Perera had briefly departed.

With standing umpire Robert Forgiarini forced to take evasive action to avoid potentially being struck by the ball, he was unable to determine whether Perera had left his crease, leading to a consultation with square-leg umpire Michael Cruse that left players on the edges of their seats.

Perera was eventually given out for 86, his third score beyond 50 for the summer, continuing to impress in his first season in Hawks colours.

Udawatte reached 84 before falling to Cronin, who also claimed the wicket of Austin Fardell in his nine-over spell, for a 10-ball duck, as 4/207 quickly became 6/209, putting immense pressure on the Hawks’ tail.

Hammond made 46 but was run out in pursuit of a second run, triggering a collapse of 4/14 to close the innings in the 70th over.

The wickets were shared among Buckley’s bowlers, with Jayarathna, Cronin and Sanka Dinesh each collecting two.

The Hawks struck shortly before stumps to remove Cronin in the final 10 overs of play, with Buckley Ridges reaching 1/18.

Hallam Kalora Park could lay claim to a share of first place if they prevail next week, but could fall to fourth, depending on outcomes around the competition.

Elsewhere, Springvale South piled on the runs against North Dandenong, with it’s near 400-run total nudging the season’s biggest total thus far.

Forsyth brothers Cameron and Mitch pushed them to 8/384 at Lois Twohig Reserve, with Mitch reaching 84 and older brother Cam making a captain’s century, finishing on 117.

It was Cam’s first senior hundred for the Bloods, having made one back in 2007 in the Under 17s, and took his season average to 67.

Mitch and Cam Scott laid a terrific foundation for Springvale South at the top of the order, posting a 110-run opening stand, allowing the remainder of the batting card to play attacking strokes and keep the run rate high.

Jordan Wyatt (24) and Blade Baxter (74) both struck at 100 or higher, with Cam Forsyth and Jackson Sketcher (25) both going at 80 runs per 100 balls.

4.8 runs per over was where the run rate peaked, and where the Bloods finished at stumps, leaving North Dandenong with a humongous mountain to climb.

No Turf 1 side has passed the 380-run mark since Berwick back in November 2013 against Coomoora, while the last side to reach 370 was, coincidentally, the Bloods way back in February 2019, against North Dandenong at the same venue.