Hurdle too high for Narre

NARRE WARREN BOWLS

With the first team coming off a very good win against Cranbourne last week the Narre Warren top side looked forward to the challenge of taking on Mulgrave CC.

In what was a very close game all day, Narre hit the front with eight ends to go and it looked like another upset was on the cards.

But Mulgrave’s experience came through and won the game by six shots overall in the end.

The second team was the only team that had to travel this week and went to Brighton Bayside.

After a couple of good weeks, the team went away and wanted to continue their winning ways.

The game was another close one with Narre winning two rinks but going down by four shots overall.

Narre 3 took on a very strong Sandringham at home knowing that our fast green would give them some troubles.

This is what happened, and Narre Warren were never behind in this game going on the have a big win winning by 43 shots overall.

Narre Warren 4 played top of the table and the new team to Metro in City of Frankston, knowing this was going to be a massive challenge for our players.

They did the club proud and took Frankston all the way, with Narre winning one rink and drawing another was a fantastic result, but Frankston was too strong and won by 18 shots overall.

Narre 5 provided the close one of the day.

Visiting team Cockatoo came to play and it was great to see a 14 and 16 year old playing on the same rink, both players playing lead.

In a game where four shots was the biggest lead all day, Narre Warren got up with the very last bowl of the day winning by one shot overall.

Narre 6 had a bye and thank you to Berwick for allowing them to come and join your bankers.

The Ferguson Plarre rink of the day winners this week are: Janice Moran; David Wilson; Lorraine Marsden and Eric Marsden 33-8 – Division 4 Section 7.

PENNANT RESULTS

SATURDAY – ROUND 9

• Side 1: (Home) lost to Mulgrave CC 80-86

Points: 4. Ladder: Sixth

Best rink: Phil Howard; Sam Bailey; Colin Groom and Josh McQueen +4

• Side 2: (Away) lost to Hampton Bayside 69-73

Points: 4. Ladder: Fourth

Best rink: Gwen Scott; Teresa Epshtein; Jim Kempf and Keith Fox +4

• Side 3: (Home) defeated Sandringham 97-54

Points: 17 Ladder: Third

Best rink: Janice Moran; David Wilson; Lorraine Marsden and Eric Marsden +25

• Side 4: (Home) lost to Frankston 63-81

Points: 3. Ladder: Fifth

Best rink: Robert Scott; Brian Exton; David De Vries and Darren Thompson +5

• Side 5: (Home) defeated Cockatoo 76-74

Points: 15. Ladder: Fifth

Best rink: Tom Wright; Les Clement; Ian Miller and Tom O’Loughlin +6

• Side 6: Bye

Ladder: Fifth

RINK OF THE ROUND

Side 3: Skip E. Marsden: +25 (Div 4 Sec 7)

MIDWEEK PENNANT

ROUND 8

• Side 1: (Home) defeated Cheltenham 78-61

Points: 14. Ladder: Second

Best rink: Phil Howard; Craig Lineham; Eric Sydenham and Tim Gray: +14

• Side 2: (Away) lost to Edithvale 53-71

Points: 4. Ladder: Second

Best rink: Les Clement; Steven Roy; Lorraine Marsden and Eric Marsden: +1

• Side 3: (Home) defeated Mordialloc 84-39

Points: 16. Ladder: Fourth

Best rink: Reg Young; Denise Cole; Darren Thompson and Gary Wilson: +24

• Side 4: (Away) lost to Pakenham 58-74

Points: 2. Ladder: Third

Best rink: Janice Moran; Nola Burdett; Graham Dodd and Tom O’Loughlin: +12

RINK OF THE ROUND:

Side 3: Skip G. Wilson +24 (Div 4 Sec 7)

-Craig Moore-