2024 in Review: Dream day for Sweeney boys

By David Nagel

Finally…the wait is over!

There’s one obvious question to ask; saddling up beside Tooradin premiership captain Mick Sweeney on Sunday; who first takes a deep breath, then closes his eyes and smiles.

It’s the ultimate look of contentment and satisfaction.

“100-percent pure relief,” was his clear and emphatic reply to how he was feeling right now.

“You start the game as a 10-year-old and you just think that it’s going to happen, you just think you’ll play the game long enough and something will come along.

“Pete (Mick’s brother) has won a heap of flags and medals in juniors and seniors, but I think I’m up to double-digits when it comes to losing.”

Sweeney, who will celebrate his 38th birthday in three weeks’ time with a glistening new medal around his neck, and has suffered the sickening taste of grand final defeat on more than one occasion.

A long-time player for Dandenong in Vic Premier Cricket, he was part of a losing 1st XI team in 2012; and two years later suffered the same fate in the twos.

And coaching Cranbourne last season; he succumbed to Mark Cooper and his Beaconsfield Tigers in DDCA Turf 2.

To top things off, Sweeney was dropped for Dandenong’s 2011 1st XI win over Frankston; making way for Australian star James Pattinson.

You get handed nothing in sport; but Sweeney’s two-decade long search for premiership success is now over.

“The message was always ‘we’re a deep team, so we’re going to do it together, it’s not about individual performance’ and all the players bought into that,” Sweeney explained.

“We mixed up the middle order a lot, to make sure players were in form coming into this game; but what was going to set us apart was partnerships and depth, not massive individual years.

“Sure, along the way, Cal (O’Hare), Josh (Lownds) and Brad Butler have had massive years, but it’s been built around a real team focus.

“Dylan Sutton came back from holidays and played great, Huss (Tom Hussey) has had a good year, and Russ’s (Lehman) last five games have been outstanding.

“That was always going to be what got us across the line…outstanding depth.”

While century-maker and club-legend Cal O’Hare deservedly earned the plaudits, Sweeney’s decisive and impactful 59 not out – made from just 62 balls – ended the game in a hurry.

Sweeney, who whacked his second ball to the boundary, was simply living up to the mantra that he had instilled in the club in the lead up.

“That shot was probably due to a few nerves, but I was talking to Josh (Lownds) on the sideline and knew that Boof (Jason Williams) was probably going to bowl unchanged from that end,” he explained.

“I told the whole club this week that you need to be brave enough to win the game when the opportunity presents, and not take a back seat; you’ve got to take it and grab it with both hands.

“I just thought if I could get a couple back, by hitting him, that we might be able to take full control and make it a little easier.

“I backed myself in and it came off; I delivered the message…so I had to do it as well.”

Sweeney said he noticed immediately the talent that he had his disposal; it just required some molding and slight kneading to shape it perfectly.

“This club is incredibly talented, but the thinking side of cricket is huge,” he said.

“Even the elite cricketers will tell you that this game is played 90-percent above the shoulders.

“To get these boys thinking about the game, thinking about partnerships and how the game evolves; they’ve listened and really taken that up and made it their own.

“It was great to see that evolve throughout the year and really make a difference.”

Sweeny was full of praise for his defeated opponent Pakenham.

“I’ve had sleepless nights all week, trying to work out what to do with Chris Smith and Dale Tormey; what to do with Boof, they’re great players and Pakenham’s an incredible team,” he said.

“It was a really good battle, particularly between Pete (Sweeney) and Dale (Tormey), who couldn’t get the single but had the absolute class to bomb Pete when needed.

“There were a couple of times when we discussed bowling somebody else if Dale was on strike, but Pete was confident in his ability and I had trust in him.

“To win a grand final against a high-quality team like Pakenham; and to finally win one with Pete…it makes it all even more special.”