Bakers burn past Fountain Gate following Gator horrorshow

Harman Sahota’s incredible 10-wicket haul for Berwick Springs overshadowed what is a potentially disastrous loss for Fountain Gate in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 3 competition.

From 2/48 chasing 94, Fountain Gate fell under Sahota’s spell to capitulate for 79.

A win would have seen the Gators maintain a slight buffer over the charging Silverton, but the loss has allowed Silverton to leapfrog them into top spot.

Fountain Gate moves back into second place but has tricky fixtures against Keysborough and Lynbrook in the final two weeks that could see them surrender the potential of a home final in the first week.

Once Sahota broke the steadfast partnership of Mohammad Nasimi and John Mirranay, the wickets just kept coming for the seam bowler, who bowled in an excellent partnership with the metronomic Ethan Marinic.

Nasimi, who Gators coach Ray Pal has credited for his ability to bat time, proved a huge wicket in the course of the afternoon, the third to fall when he was struck on the pads.

Davandeep Premi and Antony Pradeep attempted to right the ship with a nine-run partnership but following the sixth wicket, things fell apart quickly for the Gators, who lost 5/5 to conclude their innings in the 44th over.

Mirranay top scored with 27.

Berwick Springs batted for a second time, making 3/51.

Silverton heaped further misery on Doveton’s season by rolling the Doves for just 49 in their second innings to seal an innings victory.

Having declared at stumps last week, Doveton needed 60 runs to make the Bakers bat for a second time, but fell 11 runs shy.

The innings lasted 21 overs and is a new lowest team score for the season in Turf 3, with the end of the season not coming quick enough for the Doves.

Silverton bowlers Harkanwal Singh and Charith Anthony did their Team of the Year selection chances no harm in the second innings, taking 4/12 and 3/8 respectively.

Singh has moved to the top spot on the leading wicket-takers list with 35.

Lynbrook remains a slim hope of sneaking into fourth place after a close-run win over Narre North.

And for this they once again have their primary school-aged legspinner to thank, following another brilliant haul.

Yashwant Singh took his third four-wicket haul of the season to go with two bags of five, finishing with 4/54 from his 12 overs and leading the Lakers’ bowling attack.

He has taken four or more wickets in the first innings of each match dating back to round eight, and is equal fourth for wickets taken in the competition with Silverton’s Dylan Hayes, on 27.

In a thrilling conclusion, Narre North took the chase of 231 to the second-last over but was dismissed eight runs shy of the target.

Joining Singh with multiple wickets for Lynbrook was Stephen Veal, in his first Turf 3 game of the season, as did coach Shane D’Rozario, who took 2/60 from his 24 overs.

Lynbrook sits 10 points back of fourth-placed Berwick Springs but cannot afford any slip ups with Hampton Park breathing down their necks, in sixth place but tied on 30 points.

Hampton Park fell 66 runs short of Keysborough’s target of 286, despite Travis Lacey standing tall with a defiant century.

Lacey is now the competition’s leading run scorer, moving past Chanaka Kahandawala with 392 for the season.

Lacey was the rock in the middle order as wickets fell around him.

After a 102-run partnership with opening batter Ranees Khaleel, the Lions lost 6/70.

Lacey reached his century off 144 deliveries but was unable to add to the triple-figure score, bowled for an even 100 at the start of the 70th over by Christo Otto in an innings featuring four sixes and 11 fours.

He was the final recognised batter to fall, with Keysborough successfully claiming the six points by wrapping up the tail, as Hampton Park succumbed on 219.

Otto made up for his first innings duck with a four-wicket haul, with the dangerous Khaleel another of his scalps.

Kahandawala took three with his off-spin.

Silverton hosts Keysborough this week in a contest that will have a huge say on the composition of the top three come the end of the year.

Fountain Gate returns to Max Pawsey Reserve for the first time in three seasons to host Narre North, while Berwick Springs can all-but assure end Lynbrook’s chances of finishing fourth when the two square off at Marriott Waters Reserve.