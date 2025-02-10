City split points in six goal Croatian Derby thriller

By Marcus Uhe

Dandenong City’s reserves of resilience were pushed to their limits in blustery conditions on Sunday afternoon in the club’s 3-3 draw with St Albans in its National Premier League (NPL) season opening fixture.

City, a club that can never be counted out from any contest and that has defied the odds on countless occasions in the last 24 months, was forced to recover from a deficit three times in its Croatian Derby contest at Frank Holohan in a typically entertaining and lively affair to begin the 2025 campaign.

The contest’s opening 10 minutes set the tone for a long afternoon for both goalkeepers with two goals coming in the first sixth of an hour.

St Albans made the first strike after Joseph Monek completed a length-of-the-pitch counter attack in the seventh minute, only for Will Bower to level proceedings two minutes later.

Bower found himself on the end of a Jackson Lino cross from the left hand side of the pitch, controlling a lofted pass and finding the back of the net from close range with a volley.

1-1 was the score at the conclusion of the opening half, with the action intensifying upon the resumption of play.

New City defender Corey Sewell brought down an opponent inside the penalty area within two minutes of the second half beginning, with Mickel Platt sending new City gloveman Pierce Clark the wrong way from the resulting spot kick.

It took just 60 seconds for Bower to answer back, however, capitalising on some poor marking from his St Albans opponents.

Bower crept wide of his defender on the outskirts of the penalty box on the left side of the goal face, before firing a low shot across goal that settled in the bottom right corner of the net, with Jamie Latham earning the assist in his first contest for City.

Lino and the City defensive unit were at fault for the visitors’ third, as Monek sprung free to make it a double.

As the City backs compressed on a ground ball in the centre of the defensive half, Monek held his space on the right and scored with an excellent curling finish on his left foot.

Lino was the closest defender, but his desire to win back possession allowed Monek some vital breathing room, with the emerging defender made to pay for his mistake.

He would make amends shortly after his lapse in concentration, however, combining with Bower once more for the afternoon, leading to City levelling proceedings for a third and final time.

Lino fired in a low cross from his wing, with Bower fouled while gathering possession in the heart of the area.

Kenny Athiu made no mistake with the spot kick in what transpired to be the final goal of the six scored on Sunday afternoon.

City hosts the newly-promoted Preston Lions in round two on Friday night.