High stakes as Springvale South and Hallam lock horns

Hallam Kalora Park and Springvale South will effectively play for second place and the double chance in round 13 when the two face off at Hallam Recreation Reserve in two-day Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 1 cricket.

Both are tied on 52 points with two matches remaining with the Hawks in a rich vein of form since returning from the Christmas break.

Last week’s outright victory over Dandenong West has seen them take 45 wickets in three contests as the quartet of Will Whyte, Jordan Hammond, Lauchlan Gregson and Lee Brown round into form at the perfect time of year.

They have combined for 43 of the 45 wickets since Christmas and will enter the upcoming contest confident of defeating the Bloods after knocking them off by 61 runs earlier in the year.

Defending 193, Hammond was the hero on that occasion for the Hawks, after taking 4/10 in a wicked nine-over spell.

Springvale South’s batting line up is not carrying the same prestige as previous seasons with the Bloods relying heavily on allrounders and bowlers to cover the batting shortfalls.

Jordan Wyatt is without a half-century since round eight while he and the Forsyth brothers are the only three with more than 300 runs to their name for the summer.

The Bloods have Buckley Ridges in the final round of the year, a far tougher task than Hallam Kalora Park, which faces North Dandenong, and puts extra importance on the contest for Springvale South.

Prior to round six’s win, the Hawks had not defeated Springvale South since their premiership winning year of 2020/21, having now shed the proverbial monkey off the back.

At the other end of the table, three sides will keep a keen eye on Buckley Ridges’ clash with North Dandenong in the context of relegation.

North Dandenong is last on the ladder and could take an even stronger hit to its percentage in this match up, already the lowest of the four sides intertwined on 24 points, in themselves, Beaconsfield, Narre South, and Dandenong West.

Should that play out, it will mean the winner of Dandenong West and Narre South is likely safe for another season.

Whichever side is victorious will move six points clear of the drop zone and barring a stunning turn of events in a one-day clash in round 14, will presumably be safe from being caught on percentage in the final round.

An outright for Buckley Ridges, meanwhile, will assure them of top spot, and a home final in the first week.

Finally, the Battle of the Creek sees Berwick and Beaconsfield lock horns once more.

If it’s anything like their round six encounter, when Beaconsfield prevailed by one wicket with four balls to spare, fans will be in for a treat at Arch Brown Reserve.

Tips: HALLAM KALORA PARK v SPRINGVALE SOUTH, BERWICK v Beaconsfield, North Dandenong v BUCKLEY RIDGES, NARRE SOUTH v DANDENONG WEST.