Points go begging in late Dandenong City drama

By Marcus Uhe

A late equaliser from the visiting Preston Lions snatched two points from Dandenong City’s grasp in National Premier League (NPL) action on Friday night in frustrating circumstances for Nick Tolios’ City side.

With City leading 2-1 halfway through four minutes of stoppage time, relentless Preston pressure on City’s goal eventually took its toll, with the Lions converting from the heart of the goal face to level proceedings.

A cross from the right wing to the goalmouth put City’s defenders under immense pressure, with Pierce Clark unable to keep out a toe-poke from point-blank range.

It capped a rollercoaster 90 minutes at Frank Holohan Reserve on Friday night, with the lead changing hands twice in the 2-2 result.

The visitors struck first despite City marshalling possession for the majority of the opening half.

City looked exposed defensively at times but a strong last line of resistance ensured Clark had little involvement in the contest until the opening goal in the 26th minute.

The defensive line was caught napping courtesy of a brilliantly lobbed through ball from deep in City’s attacking half.

It landed at the centre of the trio of Corey Sewell, Jack Webster and Nathan Hancock, with Clark off his line and in ‘no mans land’ as he attempted to retreat to the safety of his net.

Aware of Clark’s poor position, striker Lleyton Brooks executed a delicate volley lob over City’s new shot-stopper that landed perfectly in the bottom corner.

Preston took the slender advantage into the break as an upset win appeared on the cards.

Windy first half conditions turned wet in the second 45 thanks to showers during the intermission.

Jamie Latham levelled the scores in the 77th minute with City’s weight of possession eventually leading to tangible outcome.

The new midfielder linked with Yagoub Mustafa on the left wing in front of the City bench, with Mustafa returning a pass to the number eight as he closed in on goal.

Latham controlled the elevated pass brilliantly and steaded with a dribble as he closed in on goal, before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from close range.

Jack Webster made it two City goals in five minutes, converting with a powerful headed shot from the six-yard box after finding his way to Tim Atherinos’ swinging corner.

The home side looked set to bank its first three points of the season until Preston’s late equaliser left City players and supporters with an empty feeling in their stomachs.

A late headed shot from veteran George Lambadaridis as the seconds ticked down was the final chance for City to edge clear, but his attempt was wide of the mark.

Dandenong ended the 90 minutes with 14 shots to their opponent’s six, but only five on target, compared to the Lions’ four.

Preston is now well and truly City’s ‘bogey team’ having never beaten the Lions in six meetings, including four losses and two draws.

Webster and Tom Giannakopoulos lasted the duration of the match in their first games of the season after serving suspensions in round one for incidents in last season’s elimination final.

Walking away with just two points from contests against a side that missed finals in the top flight last season and a newly promoted side in the opening fortnight may come back to haunt City later in the campaign.

While early in the season, it’s the second week in which City was forced to recover from a deficit, having fallen behind three times against St Albans in round one.

Tolios will no doubt be heartened by their reserves of resilience but equally as frustrated at not throwing the first punch.

The Memeti Cup will be on the line in round three when City and Thunder go head-to-head at George Andrews Reserve.